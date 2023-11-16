Iraq vs Indonesia LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Iraq vs Indonesia live, as well as the latest information from Internacional de Basora Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Iraq vs Indonesia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Iraq vs Indonesia match live on TV and online?
The Iraq vs Indonesia match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Iraq vs Indonesia?
This is the kickoff time for the Iraq vs Indonesia match on October 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:45 hrs. -
Chile: 10:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:45 hrs. -
Spain: 16:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:45 hrs. -
Peru: 9:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:45 hrs. -
Key player in Indonesia
One of the players to take into account in Indonesia is Egy Maulana, the 23 year old center forward, is currently playing for the Dewa United Club of Indonesia and in his most recent match with the Indonesian National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against; Brunei.
Key player in Iraq
One of the most outstanding players in Iraq is Ayman Hussein, the 27 year old attacking midfielder is currently playing for the Quwa Al Jawiya Club of Iraq and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Jordan.
History Iraq vs Indonesia
In total, the two teams have met 10 times, the record is dominated by Iraq with five wins, there have been three draws and Indonesia has won two matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Iraq with 11 goals to Indonesia's six.
Actuality - Indonesia
Indonesia had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, because after playing eight matches, they finished in fifth place in the standings with one point, this product of; zero wins, one draw and seven defeats, they also scored five goals, but conceded 27, for a goal difference of -22.
Indonesia 0 - 0 Palestine
- Last five matches
Indonesia 0 - 0 Palestine
Indonesia 0 - 2 Argentina
Indonesia 2 - 0 Turkmenistan
Indonesia 6 - 0 Brunei
Brunei 0 - 6 Indonesia
Actuality - Iraq
Iraq had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing eight matches, they finished second in the standings with 17 points, after winning five matches, drawing two and losing one, scoring 14 goals, but conceding four, for a goal difference of +10.
Colombia 1 - 0 Iraq
- Last five matches
Colombia 1 - 0 Iraq
Iraq 2 - 2 India
Thailand 2 - 2 Iraq
Qatar 0 - 0 Iraq
Iraq 2 - 2 Jordan
The match will be played at the Basra International Stadium
The match between Iraq and Indonesia will take place at the Basra International Stadium in the city of Basra (Iraq), the stadium is where the Iraqi national soccer team plays its home matches, was built in 2013 and has a capacity for approximately 65,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Iraq vs Indonesia match, valid for date 1 of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
