Lebanon vs Palestine LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Lebanon vs Palestine Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lebanon vs Palestine live, as well as the latest information from Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Lebanon vs Palestine live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Lebanon vs Palestine match live on TV and online?
The Lebanon vs Palestine match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Lebanon vs Palestine?
This is the kickoff time for the Lebanon vs Palestine match on October 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia:10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia:10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Key player to watch in Palestine
One of the players to take into account in Palestine is Mahmoud Abu Warda, the 28 year old center forward, is currently a player of the Hilal Al Quds Club of Palestine and in his most recent match with the Palestine National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against; Oman.
Key player in Lebanon
One of the most outstanding players in Lebanon is Kareem Darwish, the 25 year old center forward is currently playing for the Al Ansar Club of Lebanon and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against UAE. One of the most outstanding players in Lebanon is Kareem Darwish, the 25 year old center forward is currently playing for the Al Ansar Club of Lebanon and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against UAE.
History Lebanon vs Palestine
In total, the two teams have met six times, the record is dominated by Palestine with three wins, there have been two draws and Lebanon has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Palestine with eight goals to Lebanon's five.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Palestine with eight goals to Lebanon's five.
Actuality - Palestine
Palestine had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, because after playing eight games they finished in third place in the standings with 10 points, this product of; three wins, one draw and four defeats, also scored 10 goals, but conceded 10, for a goal difference of 0.
Bahrain 1 - 2 Palestine
- Last five matches
Bahrain 1 - 2 Palestine
Indonesia 0 - 0 Palestine
China 2 - 0 Palestine
Oman 2 - 1 Palestine
Vietnam 2 - 0 Palestine
Actuality - Lebanon
Lebanon had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing six matches, they finished second in the standings with 10 points, after winning three matches, drawing one and losing two. They also scored 11 goals, but conceded eight, for a goal difference of +3.
Lebanon 0 - 0 India
- Last five matches
Lebanon 0 - 0 India
Thailand 2 - 1 Lebanon
Lebanon 1 - 0 India
Montenegro 3 - 2 Lebanon
UAE 2 - 1 Lebanon
The match will be played at the Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium
The match between Lebanon and Palestine will take place at the Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium in the city of Sharjah (United Arab Emirates), where the United Arab Emirates soccer team plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1956 and has a capacity for approximately 12,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Lebanon vs Palestine, valid for matchday 1 of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.