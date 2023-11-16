Egypt vs Djibouti LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Egypt vs Djibouti Live Score Here
EGYPT!
DJIBOUTI OUT!
The subsequent game, on July 24, 2022, resulted in another defeat for Djibouti, this time against Burundi, with the score 2-1. On March 27, 2022, they had a balanced confrontation against South Sudan, which ended in a 1-1 draw. In a previous encounter, they faced a significant defeat on 15 November 2021, where they were defeated by Niger 7-2. This sequence of results highlights the challenges and ups and downs faced by the Djibouti team in their recent participations.
EGYPT AT HOME!
GAME STAGE
The stadium has been the venue for a variety of prestigious sporting events over the years, including high-profile football matches, international competitions and cultural events. Its importance goes beyond the field, representing a central location for the celebration and demonstration of national pride.
Over the decades, Cairo International Stadium has witnessed historic moments and memorable matches, contributing significantly to Egypt’s rich sporting tapestry. Its imposing structure and strategic location make it an important landmark in the city, symbolizing the country's passion for sport and serving as a stage for creating lasting memories for fans ;s and athletes.