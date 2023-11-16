Egypt vs Djibouti LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/Egypt

EGYPT!

DJIBOUTI OUT!

The Djibouti football team has had a series of challenges in the last few games. On June 14, 2023, they triumphed over Mauritius with a 3-1 victory, showing determination and skill. However, on 2 September 2022, they faced a narrow defeat to Sudan, losing 3-2.

The subsequent game, on July 24, 2022, resulted in another defeat for Djibouti, this time against Burundi, with the score 2-1. On March 27, 2022, they had a balanced confrontation against South Sudan, which ended in a 1-1 draw. In a previous encounter, they faced a significant defeat on 15 November 2021, where they were defeated by Niger 7-2. This sequence of results highlights the challenges and ups and downs faced by the Djibouti team in their recent participations.

EGYPT AT HOME!

In recent clashes, Egypt's football team has experienced a series of different results. On October 16, 2023, in a friendly against Algeria, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Before that, on October 12, Egypt won a narrow victory over Zambia 1-1. 0. However, on September 12, they faced a 1-3 defeat against Tunisia. On September 8, they showed resilience by beating Ethiopia 1-0. The most impressive performance on June 18 stands out, when they dominated South Sudan with a convincing 3-0 victory These recent results illustrate a constant challenge, with ups and downs, in the Egyptian team's trajectory.
GAME STAGE

The Cairo International Stadium is located in Cairo. is an iconic sports arena located in the capital of Egypt, Cairo. Opened in 1960, the stadium is built in 1960. It is one of the largest and most historic on the African continent. With an impressive capacity, it can accommodate tens of thousands of sports-hungry spectators, creating an electrifying atmosphere during events.

The stadium has been the venue for a variety of prestigious sporting events over the years, including high-profile football matches, international competitions and cultural events. Its importance goes beyond the field, representing a central location for the celebration and demonstration of national pride.

Over the decades, Cairo International Stadium has witnessed historic moments and memorable matches, contributing significantly to Egypt’s rich sporting tapestry. Its imposing structure and strategic location make it an important landmark in the city, symbolizing the country's passion for sport and serving as a stage for creating lasting memories for fans ;s and athletes.

HISTORIC!

In previous meetings, the Egyptian and Djibouti football teams faced each other twice. On October 12, 2008, during the CMU, Egypt dominated the match, winning 4-0. On June 6, 2008, Djibouti performed unfavorably again, suffering a 0-4 defeat against Egypt. These direct confrontations highlight Egypt's superiority on these occasions, demonstrating its effectiveness in both defense and attack in relation to Egypt. Djibouti team.
HOW DOES DJIBOUTI ARRIVE?

In recent clashes, the Djibouti football team demonstrated mixed performance. On June 17, 2023, they beat Pakistan 3-1. Previously, on June 14, they achieved victory over Mauritius, triumphing 3-1. However, on September 2, 2023, 2022, faced a 3-2 defeat against Sudan. In the following game, on August 26, they lost again to Sudan 4-1. Before that, on July 29, 2022, they achieved a 3-1 victory over Burundi, but also faced a defeat by 2 to 1. These results indicate a varied performance by the Djibouti team in the last few games.
HOW DOES EGYPT ARRIVE?

In recent games, Egypt's football team has had a mixed performance. In the most recent clash on October 16, 2023 against Algeria, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Before that, on October 12, Egypt beat Zambia 1-0. However, in September 12, they faced a 1-3 defeat against Tunisia. On September 8, they achieved a 1-0 victory over Ethiopia. The most impressive performance was on June 18, when they defeated South Sudan 3-0. These results show a series of ups and downs in the Egyptian team's form in the last few games.
The game will be played at Cairo International Stadium

The Egypt vs Djibouti game will be played at Cairo International Stadium, with a capacity of 75.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African World Cup qualifiers: Egypt vs Djibouti live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
