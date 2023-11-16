Tajikistan vs Jordan LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Tajikistan vs Jordan match live on TV and online?
The Tajikistan vs Jordan match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Tajikistan vs Jordan?
This is the kickoff time for the Tajikistan vs Jordan match on November 16, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. -
Chile: 9:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. -
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Peru: 8:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Key player to watch in Jordan
One of the players to watch out for in Jordan is Yazan Al Namat, the 24 year old center forward is currently playing for Al Ahli Doha Club of Qatar and in his most recent match with the Jordanian National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Iraq.
Key player in Tajikistan
One of the most outstanding players in Tajikistan is Vakhdat Khanonov, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Iran's Persepolis Club and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Singapore.
History Tajikistan vs Jordan
In total, the two teams have met four times, the record is dominated by Jordan with two wins, there has been one draw and Tajikistan has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Jordan with seven goals to Tajikistan's four.
Actuality - Jordan
Jordan had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, because after playing eight games, they finished in third place in the standings with 14 points, this product of; four wins, two draws and two defeats, also scored 13 goals, but conceded three, for a goal difference of +10.
Jamaica 1 - 2 Jordan
- Last five matches
Norway 6 - 0 Jordan
Azerbaijan 2 - 1 Jordan
Jordan 1 - 3 Iran
Iraq 2 - 2 Jordan
Actuality - Tajikistan
Tajikistan had a poor performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. After playing eight matches, they finished second in the standings with 13 points, after winning four matches, drawing one and losing three, scoring 14 goals, but conceding 12, for a goal difference of +2.
Tajikistan 0 - 0 Russia
- Last five matches
UAE 0 - 0 Tajikistan
Kuwait 2 - 1 Tajikistan
Singapore 0 - 2 Tajikistan
Malaysia 0 - 2 Tajikistan
The match will be played at the Pamir Stadium
The match between Tajikistan and Jordan will take place at the Pamir Stadium in the city of Dushanbe (Tajikistan), where the Tajikistan national soccer team plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1946 and has a capacity of approximately 24,000 spectators.
