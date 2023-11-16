Nigeria vs Lesotho LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The Lesotho football team has had a series of challenges and achievements in its recent games. On 9 September 2023, they faced Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, resulting in a 1–0 defeat. In the COSAFA Cup in July, Lesotho put in contrasting performances: they defeated Malawi 2 to 1 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw, but lost to Angola 4-2. However, in the same competition, Lesotho achieved important victories against Mozambique (1-0) and Mauritius (2-0) in matches played. These results show Lesotho’s resilience and ability to compete whilst facing challenges against notable opponents on the African football scene.
NIGERIA AT HOME!
The Nigeria football team has performed remarkably well in its recent games. On October 16, 2023, he beat Moçambique 3-2 in a friendly, highlighting his offensive strength. On September 10, 2023, he dominated São Tomé and Principe with a convincing 6-0 victory in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. However, on March 24, 2023, they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau. Before that, on September 3, 2022, they triumphed over Ghana 2-0 in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, showing resilience. On June 9, 2022, it beat Sierra Leone 2-1, consolidating its position on the international stage. These results reflect the consistency and competitiveness of the Nigerian team.
GAME STAGE
The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, situated in Uyo, Nigeria, is the largest stadium in the world. It is a sporting icon that hosts high-profile events and serves as home to the Nigerian national football team. Opened in 2014, the stadium pays homage to Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom State and a crucial figure in the construction of the sports complex. With a capacity for around 30,000 spectators, the stadium has world-class facilities, including modern training areas, changing rooms and bold architecture. The structure is It is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to sporting development and has been the site of important football matches, contributing to the country’s vibrant sporting scene. The Godswill Akpabio Stadium is more than a sports venue; is It is a symbol of Nigeria’s passion for football and a key player in strengthening the country’s sporting identity in Africa and beyond.
HISTORY BETWEEN TEAMS!
In the most recent direct clashes between Nigeria and Lesotho, the Nigerian team demonstrated superiority. On March 30, 2021, in the African Cup of Nations, Nigeria won 3-0. Previously, on November 17, 2019, Lesotho faced Nigeria and was defeated 4-0. 2. These results indicate Nigeria's consistent dominance over Lesotho in international competitions, highlighting the challenge faced by the Lesotho team when facing stronger opponents. Despite the defeats, these meetings contribute to the experience and development of the Lesotho team on the African stage.
HOW DO YOU GET TO LESOTHO?
HOW DO YOU GET TO NIGERIA?
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African World Cup qualifiers: Nigeria vs Lesotho live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.