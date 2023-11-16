Syria vs North Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Syria vs. North Korea in a Asian Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Syria vs. North Korea match in the Asian Qualifiers.
What time is Syria vs. North Korea match for Asian Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Syria vs. North Korea of November 16th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 8:00 p.m. ET
Where and how Syria vs. North Korea live
The match will not be broadcasted on TV.
If you want to watch Syria vs North Korea in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Syria
Al Ahed's 24-year-old attacker Mohamad Al-Hallaq has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Lebanese league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
Al Ahed attacker Mohamad Al-Hallaq, the attacker will play his tenth game in his local league, in the past he played 2 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the Austrian league and 2 assists, he currently has 1 goal in 9 games.
Watch out for this North Korean player
St. Pölten attacker, 31 year old Pak Kwang Ryong has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Austrian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
St. Pölten attacker Pak Kwang Ryong, the attacker will play his first game in his local league, in the past he played 13 starts and 0 substitutes, scoring 5 goals in the Austrian league and 0 assists, he currently has 0 goals.
How is North Korea doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Lebanon, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Lebanon 0 - 0 North Korea, Nov. 19, 2019, Asian Qualifiers
Turkmenistan 3 - 1 North Korea, Nov. 14, 2019, Asian Qualifiers
North Korea 0 - 0 South Korea, Oct. 15, 2019, Asia Qualifiers
Sri Lanka 0 - 1 North Korea, Sep. 10, 2019, Asia Qualifiers
North Korea 2 - 0 Lebanon, Sep. 5, 2019, Asia Qualifiers
How does Syria fare?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against China, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Syria 1 - 2 Kuwait, Oct. 17, 2023, International friendlies
China 0 - 1 Syria, Sept. 12, 2023, International friendlies
Syria 2 - 2 Malaysia, Sept. 6, 2023, International Friendlies
Vietnam 1 - 0 Syria, Jun. 20, 2023, International Friendlies
Bahrain 1 - 0 Syria, Mar. 28, 2023, International Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Syria vs North Korea, corresponding to the Asian Qualifiers. The match will take place at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium at 12:00.