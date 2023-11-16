Philippines vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Philippines vs Vietnam 2026 World Cup Qualifier?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA: 7:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player in Vietnam
Hoang Duc, a 25-year-old midfielder who plays for Viettel, a Vietnamese club. This year he has nine matches with his national team where he has achieved two assists. In total he has 30 caps with the Vietnam national team where he has two goals and seven assists.
Watch out for this player in the Philippines
Patrick Reichelt, player of Kuala Lumpur in the Malaysian league. The 35-year-old midfielder has made 11 appearances and provided one assist this season. While in this 2023 he has scored two goals for his national team in four matches. In total he has 54 caps and has scored nine goals.
How does Vietnam arrive?
They have three consecutive defeats. In their last match they were thrashed 6-0 by South Korea. They have not won since September 11, when they beat Palestine 2-0. They were the finalists of the EFL Championship, but lost the final against Thailand after a 5-4 aggregate score.
How does the Philippines arrive?
They have just lost their last match against Bahrain by 1-0. While it was their only defeat in the last four matches they had played. In the last tournament they played was at the beginning of 2023 in the AFF Championship where they failed to advance from the group stage by finishing fourth with only three points.
Background
16 meetings between Vietnam and the Philippines with a favorable balance for Vietnam, which has won 12 times. Three times the Philippines have won and the remaining match ended in a draw. The last time they met was in December 2022 in a friendly match that ended 1-0 to Vietnam. This will be the first time these two teams meet in a World Cup qualifier.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. It was inaugurated in 1934 and has a capacity for 12873 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Philippines and Vietnam will meet in the second phase of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Both teams are in Group F along with Indonesia and Iraq.
