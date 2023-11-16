Georgia vs Scotland LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Georgia vs Scotland match for Euro Qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Georgia vs Scotland of 16th November in several countries:
|
Where to watch Georgia vs Scotland
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
November 16, 2023
|
12:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
November 16, 2023
|
14:00
|
Bolivia
|
November 16, 2023
|
12:00
|
Brasil
|
November 16, 2023
|
14:00
|
Chile
|
November 16, 2023
|
14:00
|
Colombia
|
November 16, 2023
|
12:00
|
Ecuador
|
November 16, 2023
|
12:00
|
España
|
November 16, 2023
|
17:00
|
Mexico
|
November 16, 2023
|
11:00
|
Peru
|
November 16, 2023
|
12:00
Watch out for this player from Georgia:
The player to watch for the Georgian national team will be the mythical Kvaratskhelia, after showing the great potential he has for the future with Napoli, kvaratskhelia will look to be the fulminant piece with his national team and be the key that will lead them to victory.
Georgia's final lineup:
G. Mamardashvili; G. Gocholeishvili, S. Kverkvelia, G. Kashia, I. Azarov; S. Lobjanidze, G. Aburjania, L. Gagnidze, K. Kvaratskhelia; O. Kiteishvili, G. Mikautadze.
Watch out for this Scotland player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Brentford's iconic center forward Che Adams. The Scotland attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Che Adams knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for his team.
Scotland's last line-up:
L. Kelly; G. Taylor, S. McKenna, L. Cooper, J. Hendry, N. Petterson; K. McLean, B. Gilmour, S. McTominay, L. Ferguson; C. Adams.
Background:
Georgia and Scotland have met on a total of 5 occasions (2 wins for Georgia, 0 draws, 3 wins for Scotland) where the balance is obviously on the side of the visiting team. In terms of goals, 4 have been scored in favor of Georgia and 5 for Scotland. Their last duel dates back to the Euro 2024 qualification where Scotland beat Georgia 2-0.
About the Stadium:
Boris Paichadze Stadium, officially known as the Georgian National Stadium, is Georgia's national soccer stadium and is located in the capital city of Tbilisi. It is named after the prominent Georgian footballer Boris Paichadze.
The stadium was inaugurated in 1976 and has witnessed numerous sporting events and concerts over the years. With a capacity to hold tens of thousands of spectators, the stadium is the venue where the Georgian national team plays its most important matches.
The European Championship is important
On the other hand, Scotland is surprising all and sundry in this qualifier towards the Euro 2024 as they are second in the group in a set where they look to be the least favorite to qualify, however, this match against Scotland is the great opportunity to continue to consolidate and add points that allow them to dream of qualifying for next year's European Championship.
All but eliminated
Unfortunately, Georgia has been mathematically eliminated from the race to attend UEFA EURO 2024. Despite the team's efforts and their record in European soccer, the circumstances of this edition of the tournament have led to this unfortunate elimination. Georgian soccer will have to wait until future editions to regain its position in the prestigious European competition.
Time for international duels
Every November, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Georgia vs Scotland match will be played at Boris Paichadze, in Tifilis, Georgia. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
