British Virgin Islands vs Dominica LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: Disclosure/CONCACAF Nations League

Update Live Commentary
2:15 PMa minute ago

15'

Virgin Islands has two finishes, but without danger.
2:14 PMa minute ago

10'

Game without great emotions.
2:05 PM11 minutes ago

5'

Virgin Islands exchange passes.
2:01 PM15 minutes ago

THE GAME STARTED

0-0.
1:28 PMan hour ago

1:28 PMan hour ago

1:27 PMan hour ago

1:27 PMan hour ago

1:17 PMan hour ago

1:12 PMan hour ago

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS!

Photo: Disclosure/CONCACAF Nations League
1:07 PMan hour ago

DOMINICA AWAY FROM THE FANS!

In the last clashes, the Dominica national team presented a remarkable performance in the CONCACAF qualifiers. On September 12, 2023, they achieved a convincing 3-0 victory over Turks and Caicos, demonstrating both defensive and offensive efficiency. However, on March 27, 2023, they faced Saint Lucia and suffered a 3-1 defeat, indicating challenges in their defense.

Highlighting other results, on June 2, 2022, they drew 0-0 against Anguilla, showing solid resistance. In the CMU Nations Cup competitions on 8 June 2021, they managed a 1-1 draw against Barbados, displaying consistency. However, on March 24, 2021, they faced the Dominican Republic and were defeated 1-0. The team seeks to improve their performance, balancing victories with continuous improvements in their matches.

1:02 PMan hour ago

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS AT HOME!

In the British Virgin Islands' most recent participation in the CONCACAF qualifiers, the team had a varied performance. On September 9, 2023, they won a 3-1 victory over Turks and Caicos, demonstrating their offensive capabilities. However, on March 23, 2023, they faced Puerto Rico and suffered a 3-1 defeat, revealing defensive challenges.

Now On June 3, 2022, in the qualifiers against the Cayman Islands, the result was a 1-1 draw, indicating a more solid performance. However, on June 5, 2021, during the CMU Nations Cup, the British Virgin Islands faced a significant defeat against Curacao, losing 8-0. In the same competition , on March 27, 2021, they faced Guatemala and were defeated 3-0. The team seeks consistency and improvements, seeking to stand out in regional competitions.

12:57 PMan hour ago

GAME STAGE

The A. O. Shirley Recreation Ground is a popular attraction. It is a significant sporting venue located in the British Virgin Islands. Named in honor of Allan Orville Shirley, a prominent figure in local sporting development, the precinct is one of the most popular venues in the world. an important milestone in the community. Mainly used for sporting events, the field has played a crucial role in fostering sporting spirit in the British Virgin Islands.

Situated in Road Town on the main island of Tortola, the A. O. Shirley Recreation Ground has been the venue for numerous local and international competitions, providing a platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills in various sporting disciplines. In addition to football events, the venue is also a cultural venue. used for recreational activities and cultural events, promoting social cohesion and diverse entertainment.

The venue's infrastructure includes facilities for practicing various sports, providing a favorable environment for local athletic development. With its historical importance and active role in promoting sport, the A. O. Shirley Recreation Ground continues to play a vital role in the sporting life of the British Virgin Islands, contributing to cultural identity and community pride ;river.

12:52 PMan hour ago

HISTORY WITH GOLEASES!

In the last direct confrontations between Dominica and the British Virgin Islands, a variety of results were observed. On October 12, 2023, the teams drew 1-1 in the CONCACAF qualifiers, reflecting a balance in current performance. However, on March 26, 2016, during the Caribbean Cup (CAR), British Virgin Islands faced a significant defeat, losing 7-0 to Dominica. The matches in March and October 2015 were more balanced, resulting in 0-0 and 2-3 draws, respectively. Now On October 15, 2010, the British Virgin Islands dominated with a 10-0 victory over Dominica.
12:47 PMan hour ago

HOW DOMINICA GET THERE?

In Dominica's last CONCACAF qualifying games, the team faced British Virgin Islands on 12 October 2023, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Previously, on 12 September 2023, they beat Turks and Caicos by 3 to 0. In the confrontation against Saint Lucia on March 27, 2023, they suffered a defeat by 3 to 1. The matches in June 2022 were not favorable, with a defeat by 1 to 0 for Saint Lucia and a 1-1 draw against Anguilla. Dominica seeks to improve its performance in the qualifiers, alternating results in the last matches.
12:42 PM2 hours ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS?

In the British Virgin Islands' last matches in the CONCACAF qualifiers, the team faced Turks and Caicos on October 16, 2023, drawing 2-2. Before that, on October 12, they also drew 1-1 against Dominica. On September 9, 2023, they beat Turks and Caicos 3-1. In the match on March 23, 2023, they faced Puerto Rico and were defeated 3-1. The last recorded match was on June 12, 2023. 2022, when they lost 6-0 to Puerto Rico.
12:37 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at A. O. Shirley Recreation Ground

The British Virgin Islands vs Dominica game will be played at A. O. Shirley Recreation Ground, with a capacity of 1.500 people.
12:32 PM2 hours ago

