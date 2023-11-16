Liechtenstein vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/UEFA

Don't miss a detail of the Liechtenstein vs Portugal match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
PORTUGAL!

Photo: Disclosure/UEFA
PORTUGAL AND CR7!

The Portuguese football team had a remarkable performance in its last games, consolidating its dominance in international competitions. On October 16, 2023, during the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina by a convincing 5-0, highlighting their offensive strength. Then, on 8 September 2023, they defeated Slovakia 1-0, followed by another slim 1-0 victory over Iceland on 20 June.

The imposing performance continued on March 26, 2023, when Portugal beat Luxembourg 6-0 in the Euro Qualifiers. However, in a friendly against Morocco on 10 December 2022, Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat. The overall sequence highlights the Portuguese team’s consistency and ability to face challenges while maintaining a remarkable performance in international competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, from the Portuguese national team, leads the list of the top five scorers of all time on the international stage, with an impressive 127 goals in 203 matches. The legendary Ali Daei, from Iran, occupies second place, having scored 109 goals in 148 games. Lionel Messi, from Argentina, is in third place, with 106 goals in 178 matches. Sunil Chhetri, representing India, is He is fourth, with 93 goals in 143 games, while Mokhtar Dahari, from Malaysia, rounds out the top five, registering 89 goals in 142 games. These players stand out as true icons, leaving a lasting mark on the international football scene.

LIECHTENSTEIN AT HOME!

The Liechtenstein football team has faced challenging results in its recent games. On October 13, 2023, during the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Liechtenstein was defeated by Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2. Previously, on June 20, 2023, the team faced Slovakia, suffering another defeat The negative performance continued on March 26, 2023, when Liechtenstein was defeated by Iceland 0-7.

In addition to the European competitions, on September 22, 2022, Liechtenstein faced Andorra in the UEFANations League, being defeated 0-2. Before that, on June 14, 2022, in the same tournament, they faced against Latvia and was also defeated 0-2. These results reflect a challenging period for the Liechtenstein team, which seeks to overcome obstacles in international competitions.

GAME STAGE!

The Rheinpark is a park located in Vaduz, the capital of the Principality of Liechtenstein. This open public space offers a charming mix of green areas, recreational facilities and stunning views of the Alps. The park, situated on the banks of the River Rhine, is ideal for tourists. a popular destination for locals and visitors looking for moments of relaxation and leisure.

The Rheinpark offers extensive lawns, walking trails and picnic areas, providing a serene setting for outdoor activities. The presence of the river adds a picturesque touch to the park, allowing visitors to enjoy panoramic views and the opportunity to appreciate the surrounding nature.

In addition, the Rheinpark is a great place to stay. often used for cultural events and festivals, contributing to the vitality of the local community. Its winding paths and well-kept spaces create a peaceful haven in the heart of the city, providing a pleasant balance between nature and urbanity.

The park is not just a park. serves as a place for recreational activities, but also as a symbol of the quality of life in Liechtenstein, representing the principality's commitment to the well-being of its residents and visitors.

HISTORY AND DOMINATION OF PORTUGAL WITH GOLEADAS

In direct confrontations between Portugal and Liechtenstein over the years, the Portuguese team has demonstrated consistent dominance. The series began on 17 December 1994, with Portugal winning 8-0. Subsequent matches continued to favor Portugal, as evidenced by the 7-0 victories on 14 August 1995 and 5-0 victories on 14 August 1995. 0 on March 30, 1999.

Liechtenstein managed a 2-2 draw on 9 October 2004, but Portugal responded with a 2-1 victory on 8 October 2005. The most recent record, on 23 March 2023, saw Portugal again prevail over Liechtenstein with a 4-0 victory. The most significant clash occurred on June 8, 1999, when Portugal defeated Liechtenstein 8-0. These results highlight Portugal's consistent superiority in clashes. direct between the two selections.

HOW DO YOU GET TO PORTUGAL?

Portugal already is classified and 100%. The Portuguese football team had an impressive performance in their last matches of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Dominating the scene, Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina by 5 They will win to 0 on October 16, 2023, following a thrilling 3-2 win against Slovakia on October 13. Before that, they defeated Luxembourg 9-0 on September 11th and Slovakia 1-0 on September 8th. The winning streak includes triumphs over Iceland (1-0), Bosnia and Herzegovina (3-0), Luxembourg (6-0), and Liechtenstein (4-0) in previous matches. The remarkable performance highlights the strength of the Portuguese team in the Qualifiers.
HOW DOES LIECHTENSTEIN ARRIVE?

The Liechtenstein football team faced challenges in the last matches of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. In the last game on October 16, 2023, they were defeated by Iceland 4-0. Before that , on 13 October, suffered another defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2. The team also struggled in September, losing 3-0 to Slovakia on 11 September and 2-1 to to Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 8th. The recent performance reflects challenges faced by the Liechtenstein national team in the Qualifiers.
The game will be played at Rheinpark

The Liechtenstein vs Portugal game will be played at Wells Fargo Rheinpark, with a capacity of 7.584 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Eurocup qualifiers: Liechtenstein vs Portugal live updates

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
