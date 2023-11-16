Azerbaijan vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Azerbaijan vs Sweden match live?
What time is Azerbaijan vs Sweden match for EURO 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 2 pm: Star+
Bolivia 1 pm: Star+
Brazil 2 pm: SporTV 2
Chile 1 pm: Star+
Colombia 12 pm: Star+
Ecuador 12 pm: Star+
USA 12 pm ET: ViX, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App,
Spain 6 pm: UEFA.tv
Mexico 12 pm: Star+
Paraguay 1 pm: Star+
Peru 12 pm: Star+
Uruguay 2 pm: Star+
Venezuela 1 pm: Star+
Speak, Janne Andersson!
But no, I don't have those thoughts. Let's move on and have two good matches starting tomorrow - that's my attitude. I'm very proud to have been able to represent Sweden to the world. I think I've played against 45 countries as captain of the national team. But now I want to finish those matches
My approach to the game is not that we have nothing to play for. I want to play with the team that I think has the best chance of winning the match."
Speak, Giovanni de Biasi!
We have two tough games coming up. I'll try to give everyone a chance. The reason I called 27 people is that 4 people are on the yellow card limit. If one of them gets a yellow card, they'll miss the next match. Only Emil Safarov has a foot problem in the squad. He's a great player, he can do a lot of good for the national team in the future. Unfortunately, he won't be able to play against Sweden.
He could be ready for the match against Belgium.
I expect goals not just from the strikers, but from everyone. As the striker is closer to the opponent's goal, he has more chances of scoring. We have a lot of good strikers. We have high hopes for Musa, he's a young player. He's started a new experience outside of Azerbaijan. I feel his arm very well. Above all, he plays well inside the penalty area."
Classification
The Three Crowns
The Tricolor Lions
Tofiq Bahramo Republican Stadium
The stadium has a capacity of 31,200 spectators and is mainly used for soccer matches. It also hosts music performances and other sporting events.
The stadium was named after Tofiq Bahramov, an Azeri soccer referee who is considered one of the best referees of all time. Bahramov was the referee for the 1966 World Cup final, which England won 4-2 against West Germany. The match was controversially decided because Bahramov scored an illegal goal for England.
The stadium has been renovated several times over the years. The last renovation took place in 2009, when the stadium received a new roof and seats.
The stadium is currently home to Qarabağ FK, an Azeri soccer team that plays in the Azerbaijan Premier League. It is also used for matches of the Azerbaijan national soccer team.
The Tofiq Bahramo Republican Stadium is an important sports center in Azerbaijan. It is a popular venue for sporting and cultural events and is an important landmark in the city of Bacu.
