Azerbaijan vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
Svensk

Update Live Commentary
12:37 AM

How and where to watch the Azerbaijan vs Sweden match live?

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:32 AM

What time is Azerbaijan vs Sweden match for EURO 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Azerbaijan vs Sweden of 16th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: Star+

Bolivia 1 pm: Star+

Brazil 2 pm: SporTV 2

Chile 1 pm: Star+

Colombia 12 pm: Star+

Ecuador 12  pm: Star+

USA 12 pm ET: ViX, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App,

Spain 6 pm: UEFA.tv

Mexico 12 pm: Star+

Paraguay 1 pm: Star+

Peru 12 pm: Star+

Uruguay 2 pm: Star+

Venezuela 1 pm: Star+

12:27 AM

Speak, Janne Andersson!

"Maybe not here and now, but I hope Victor (Nilsson Lindelöf) and the others organize a giant ball on Sunday after Estonia. There'll be fireworks all over Stockholm because they'll be so happy that I gave up," he jokes, sitting next to his team captain on the podium.

But no, I don't have those thoughts. Let's move on and have two good matches starting tomorrow - that's my attitude. I'm very proud to have been able to represent Sweden to the world. I think I've played against 45 countries as captain of the national team. But now I want to finish those matches

My approach to the game is not that we have nothing to play for. I want to play with the team that I think has the best chance of winning the match."

12:22 AM

Speak, Giovanni de Biasi!

"We'll try to get a good result in tomorrow's game. As a team, we play at full strength and even more so. Nobody can say we're not giving our best on the pitch. Of course, I also want to win every game. We make mistakes defensively or offensively, and that costs us. But we have to take our competitors into account. If we win, we'll reach the Swedish team in the group. We'll try to make that happen. Then we'll think about the last game in the group.

We have two tough games coming up. I'll try to give everyone a chance. The reason I called 27 people is that 4 people are on the yellow card limit. If one of them gets a yellow card, they'll miss the next match. Only Emil Safarov has a foot problem in the squad. He's a great player, he can do a lot of good for the national team in the future. Unfortunately, he won't be able to play against Sweden.

He could be ready for the match against Belgium.
I expect goals not just from the strikers, but from everyone. As the striker is closer to the opponent's goal, he has more chances of scoring. We have a lot of good strikers. We have high hopes for Musa, he's a young player. He's started a new experience outside of Azerbaijan. I feel his arm very well. Above all, he plays well inside the penalty area."

12:17 AM

Classification

12:12 AM

The Three Crowns

Up in third place, Sweden have seven points. The Three Crowns have a 38% record and have accumulated three defeats, two wins and a draw.
12:07 AM

The Tricolor Lions

With a 22% record, Azerbaijan have four defeats, one draw and one win in the competition. The Tricolor Lions are fourth in Group F with four points.
12:02 AM

Tofiq Bahramo Republican Stadium

The Tofiq Bahramo Republican Stadium in Bacu, Azerbaijan, is a multi-purpose stadium that was once home to the Azeri national soccer team. Opened in 1951, it was replaced by the modern Bacu Olympic Stadium in 2015.

The stadium has a capacity of 31,200 spectators and is mainly used for soccer matches. It also hosts music performances and other sporting events.

The stadium was named after Tofiq Bahramov, an Azeri soccer referee who is considered one of the best referees of all time. Bahramov was the referee for the 1966 World Cup final, which England won 4-2 against West Germany. The match was controversially decided because Bahramov scored an illegal goal for England.

The stadium has been renovated several times over the years. The last renovation took place in 2009, when the stadium received a new roof and seats.

The stadium is currently home to Qarabağ FK, an Azeri soccer team that plays in the Azerbaijan Premier League. It is also used for matches of the Azerbaijan national soccer team.

The Tofiq Bahramo Republican Stadium is an important sports center in Azerbaijan. It is a popular venue for sporting and cultural events and is an important landmark in the city of Bacu.

11:57 PM

Eye on the game

Azerbaijan vs Sweden live this Thursday (16), at the Tofiq Bahramo Republican Stadium at 12 pm ET, for the EURO 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 19th round of the competition.
11:52 PM

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers Match: Azerbaijan vs Sweden Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
