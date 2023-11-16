Iran vs Hong Kong LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Iran vs Hong Kong in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Iran vs Hong Kong live in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, as well as the latest information from Azadi Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Azadi Stadium
It is the largest and most important stadium in Iran, home of Persepolis FC and the Iranian national team, an imposing building with a capacity for 78 thousand spectators, it was inaugurated on October 18th 1973, it will be the setting for this match between Iran and Hong Kong, a match that promises to be one of the best in this first day of the Asian Qualifiers, without doubt a great stadium for a great football match.
Where and how to watch Iran vs Hong Kong in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers live online.
The Iran vs Hong Kong match will not be broadcast on television.
The Iran vs Hong Kong match can be streamed on FIFA+.
If you want to watch Iran vs Hong Kong live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches this Thursday
In addition to Iran vs Hong Kong, Japan vs Myanmar, South Korea vs Singapore, Philippines vs Vietnam, Thailand vs China, Tajikistan vs Jordan, Malaysia vs Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon vs Palestine and Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan are tomorrow's matches in the Asian Qualifiers for 2026.
What time is the Iran vs Hong Kong 2026 World Cup Qualifier match?
This is the kick-off time for the Iran vs Hong Kong match on 16 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 am
Bolivia: 10:30am
Brazil: 10:30am
Chile: 10:30am
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 16:30 hours
United States: 09:30 hours PT and 10:30 hours ET
Mexico: 08:30 hours
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 10:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.
Japan: 10:30 p.m.
India: 00:30 hours
Nigeria: 00:30 hours
South Africa: 23:30
Australia: 01:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:30
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, with two teams full of hope for a place in the World Cup, For Iran, it is the third time in a row that they have booked their ticket, while for Hong Kong it is the third time in their history that they have returned to a World Cup, and this is how the two teams arrive.
Background
These two teams have met twice, leaving a record of 2 wins for Iran, 0 draws and 0 wins for Hong Kong, so tomorrow the home side will be favorites to take the first 3 points in this tie.
How does the Hong Kong team fare?
For its part, the Hong Kong team, arrives at this qualifier after losing 2-0 against Bhutan in a friendly match, will seek to defeat one of the strongest teams in Asia such as Iran in order to seek and aspire to the 2023 World Cup, but first they must pass this tough test, so the two teams arrive at the first date of this Asian Qualifier with countries that are powers and that have players of great quality.
How is the Iranian national team coming along?
The Iranian national team has just defeated Qatar 4-0 in their last friendly match for the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Iran is one of the favorite countries to qualify for another World Cup, with players of great quality they are looking to take another step forward in their history, But first they must defeat Hong Kong in the first match, they are located in group E with the selections of Uzbekistan, Hong Kong and Turkmenistan, so they start as favourites to be group leaders, no doubt we expect a great game full of players who play in the best teams in Europe.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live minute-by-minute coverage of Iran vs Hong Kong in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Azadi Stadium at 08:30.