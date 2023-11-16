Luxembourg vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Luxembourg vs Bosnia Herzegovina live from EURO 2024 Qualification!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Luxembourg vs Bosnia Herzegovina live corresponding to the EURO 2024 Qualifier, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Luxembourg Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Luxembourg vs Bosnia Herzegovina online and live from EURO 2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the Luxembourg vs Bosnia Herzegovina match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Vix+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Bosnia Herzegovina's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ibrahim Sehic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Adrian Leon Barisic, Sead Kolasinac, Amar Dedic, Gojko Cimirot, Miralem Pjanic, Ermedin Demirovic, Miroslav Stevanovic, Edin Dzeko and Amar Rahmanovic.
Edin Dzeko, player to watch!
The Fenerbahce forward is one of the most important figures for the team, the team seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Bosnian continues in the Turkish team after a good season in Serie A. He is in a great moment, this season he has scored 12 goals and 7 assists in 16 games played. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Bosnian team's forward line and continue showing the high level of this season in his club. At the moment he has 4 goals and 2 assists in 6 games played representing his country.
How does Bosnia Herzegovina arrive?
The Bosnia Herzegovina National Team enters this duel with the objective that the team closes the qualifying matches towards EURO 2024 with a good rhythm and can continue fighting for a ticket to the highest European national team tournament. At the moment, the team has several names of interesting players, with Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic, Nikola Vasiljev, Luka Melano, Nemanja Bilbjac, Amir Hadziahmetovic and Amar Rahmanovic being the most notable. The Bosnia Herzegovina team is in fifth place in Group J of the EURO 2024 qualifiers with 9 points, after 3 wins, 0 draws and 5 losses and will try to continue like this to fight to get into the European championship. The team is mathematically eliminated but will seek to show its best football and ruin the plans of other teams. Bosnia will be the rival of Luxembourg and Slovakia, teams that are fighting for the last ticket to EURO 2024, so a positive result of Bosnia could knock them out and that will be the goal for these games.
Luxembourg's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Anthony Moris, Lars Gerson, Maxime Chanot, Laurent Jans, Marvin Martins, Leandro Barreiro, Mathias Olesen, Christopher Martins Pereira, Vincent Thill, Danel Sinani and Gerson Rodrigues.
Yvandro Borges Sanches, player to follow!
The Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder has become one of the great leaders of the Luxembourg team and started all the matches in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, after having been left without any possibility, Borges is running to be the top reference in The offensive generation that Luxembourg needs and its contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup or promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League. This comes with 3 goals in 8 games of this championship.
How does Luxembourg get here?
Those from Luxembourg enter this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team closing the championship in Europe's highest tournament in a good way. They are in third place in Group J with 11 units, after 3 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. The Luxembourgers present a list with interesting players such as Yvandro Borges Sanches, Danel Sinani, Gerson Rodrigues, Anthony Moris, Christopher Martins and Lars Gerson. Luxembourg is not a power in the UEFA zone, but it will seek to score more points ahead of the EURO. The team is almost eliminated and needs a combination of results to enter the European championship, Luxembourg must win its two matches and hope that Slovakia does not win its next match. Luxembourg will close against the two teams with the fewest points in its group and these could be of utmost importance, waiting for Slovakia's error to determine who finishes in the first places in the group.
Where's the game?
The Luxembourg Stadium located in Luxembourg City will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 9,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2021.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Luxembourg vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match, corresponding to the Qualification towards EURO 2024. The match will take place at the Luxembourg Stadium, at 2:45 p.m.