Thailand vs China LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

the starting lineups for Thailand vs China as well as the latest information from the Rajamangala National Stadium.
How to watch Thailand vs China in World Cup Qualifiers 2026?
If you want to watch Thailand vs China live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.

What time is the match Thailand vs China in World Cup Qualifiers 2026?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this player from China
Wu Lei, a 31-year-old striker, has returned to Shanghai Port after four seasons playing for Espanyol in the Spanish league. Last season he had 18 goals and six assists. He has played a total of 87 internationals for China, scoring 33 goals and assisting one.
Watch out for this player from Thailand
Bordin Phala, a 28-year-old striker, plays for Port FC, a Thai club. This year he has played 12 matches with five goals and three assists. This year he has scored two goals and one assist with the national team, with which he has 32 caps, six goals and four assists.
How does China arrive?
During the last national team break, they played two friendly matches where they lost 1-2 against Uzbekistan and beat Vietnam 2-0. The last tournament they played was in the EAFF Football Championship where they scored four points out of nine points.
How does Thailand arrive?
They have just played two friendly matches in the last break where they drew 1-1 against Estonia and were thrashed 8-0 against Georgia. Their last tournament was the Kings Cup where they lost in the final on penalties against Iraq.
Background
A total of 19 clashes between Thailand and China with a favorable balance for China, which has won 12 times, four times Thailand has won, while three duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in 2019 in the semifinal of the China Cup where Thailand won 0-1.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Thailand's national stadium, which was inaugurated in 1998. It has a capacity for 51552 spectators.
Preview of the match
Thailand and China will meet in the first match of the first day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Both teams are drawn in Group C along with South Korea and Singapore.
