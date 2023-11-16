Cyprus vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
Photo: ENG

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:58 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned here to follow Cyprus vs Spain

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cyprus vs Spain as well as the latest information from the Alphamega Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
12:53 AMan hour ago

Where to watch the Cyprus vs Spain match?

If you want to watch the match Cyprus vs Spain, you can follow it on television through ViX


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

12:48 AMan hour ago

What time is the Cyprus vs Spain Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM 

Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

12:43 AMan hour ago

Luis de la Fuente rules out rotations

The Spanish coach, Luis de la Fuente, has attended the media at the press conference prior to the match against Cyprus. When questioned about possible rotations, since Spain has qualified for Euro 2024, he said that he will not give anything away to anyone "because those who are here are deserving. There will be a guaranteed team. I don't want to play down the importance of this match. I know it's utopian, but I take it as a final. We're going to go all out. 

 

As for the chances for the next Euro, Luis de la Fuente explained that it is one of the teams that have options to win the title at Euro 2024. "We are in a position to fight to win, like other teams that are in a position to do so. But we also have the potential to do so. We are in the top ten in the FIFA rankings and we want to continue to grow. France, Germany, England, Portugal and Italy, like Croatia, are teams that compete very well. And then we have to bear in mind that all the teams that are going to the finals have at least eleven very good players, and we can't rule out any surprises," added the Spanish national team coach.

 

12:38 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Spain

Álvaro Morata, Atlético de Madrid striker and captain of the Spanish National Team is one of the best players in Europe at the moment. Morata has 12 goals and two assists in 15 games for the red and white team this season. He has scored five goals in the last five matches he has played. In this 2023 he has scored four goals with Spain in seven matches. He has a total of 68 international appearances where he has scored 34 goals and six assists.

 

12:33 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Israel

Grigoris Kastanos, a 25-year-old striker who plays in Serie A with Salernitana. He has scored one of the two goals scored by Cyprus in this Euro 2024 qualification. He has played a total of 57 matches with the Cyprus national team, scoring four goals and sharing two assists.

 

12:28 AM2 hours ago

How does Spain arrive?

The Spanish National Team has secured the ticket for the Euro 2024 in Germany in the last national team break after beating Scotland and Norway. They also have six consecutive victories. Right now they lead group A with 15 points, the same as Scotland, but the 'Reds' have a better goal difference.
12:23 AM2 hours ago

How does Cyprus arrive?

They have lost six consecutive matches.  The last time they won was in November 2022 in an official match in which they beat Israel 2-3. They are bottom of group A with zero points, after only two goals scored and a total of 25 conceded.
12:18 AM2 hours ago

Background

A total of nine times these two teams have met, with eight victories for the Spanish national team and only one victory for Cyprus. In the last meeting, Spain thrashed Cyprus 6-0. The only time that the Cypriot team won this duel was in 1998 in the qualifiers for the European Championship where they won 3-2.
12:13 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Alphamega Stadium, located in the city of Limassol. The stadium was inaugurated in November 2022 and has a capacity of 11,000 spectators.

 

12:08 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Cyprus and Spain will meet in the match corresponding to the qualification for Euro 2024. Both teams are in Group A along with Scotland, Norway and Georgia. It will be the last duel for the Cypriots and the penultimate for the Spanish team.
12:03 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Cyprus vs Spain Euro 2024 Qualification match.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo