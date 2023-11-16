Cyprus vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Cyprus vs Spain
Where to watch the Cyprus vs Spain match?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Cyprus vs Spain Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Luis de la Fuente rules out rotations
As for the chances for the next Euro, Luis de la Fuente explained that it is one of the teams that have options to win the title at Euro 2024. "We are in a position to fight to win, like other teams that are in a position to do so. But we also have the potential to do so. We are in the top ten in the FIFA rankings and we want to continue to grow. France, Germany, England, Portugal and Italy, like Croatia, are teams that compete very well. And then we have to bear in mind that all the teams that are going to the finals have at least eleven very good players, and we can't rule out any surprises," added the Spanish national team coach.
Watch out for this player from Spain
Watch out for this player from Israel
How does Spain arrive?
How does Cyprus arrive?
Background
The Stadium