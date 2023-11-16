Curacao vs El Salvador LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Curaçao vs El Salvador
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Curacao vs El Salvador as well as the latest information from the Ergilio Hato Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Curacao vs El Salvador online and live
If you want to watch Curacao vs El Salvador live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Curaçao vs El Salvador in Amistoso Internacional?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player from El Salvador
Brayan Gil Hurtado, a 22-year-old striker who plays in the Colombian league with Deportes Tolima. He has three goals in 27 games this season. While in this 2023 he has two goals in ten matches with El Salvador, a national team with which he has made his debut this year.
Watch out for this player from Curaçao
Rangelo Janga, 31-year-old striker, who plays for Bnei Sakhnin. Last season he played in the Romanian league where he managed 11 goals and two assists. Three goals in six appearances for the national team in 2023. In 35 caps for his national team, he has 17 goals and one assist.
How does Curazo arrive?
They also come from the last break where they beat Trinidad and Tobago, but it was not enough to avoid relegation to the CONCACAF Nations Leauge League B. They finished in fourth place with three points, just one behind Guatemala. They finished in fourth place with three points, only one less than Guatemala. They have won only one of their last 11 matches.
How does El Salvador arrive?
El Salvador arrives after being relegated to the CONCACAF Nations League B after finishing in last place with just one point. They have now gone 15 consecutive matches without a win. The last time they won a match was in June 2022 when they defeated Granada 3-1.
Background
Eight clashes between El Salvador and Curaçao with a favorable balance for the El Salvador National Team that has won on five occasions, while three duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2019 in the Gold Cup where El Salvador won by the minimum (0-1).
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Ergilio Hato Stadium, located in the capital of Curaçao, Willemstad. It was remodeled in 2013 and has a capacity for 15,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Curaçao and El Salvador to meet in a friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Curacao vs El Salvador in the International Friendly Match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.