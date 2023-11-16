Burundi vs Gambia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How does India arrive?
Watch out for this Gambian player
Ablie Jallow, a 25-year-old striker who plays in Ligue 1 for Metz. In seven games this season 2023/24 he has two goals and one assist. With the national team of Gambia he has a total of 23 caps and six goals.
Watch out for this player in Burundi
Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, a 25-year-old striker who plays for Al Ahly Benghazi in the Libyan league. The 25-year-old forward has eight goals and one assist this season. While in this 2023 he has one goal and one assist for his national team. With Burundi he has been capped 16 times, scoring five goals and assisting one goal.
How does Gambia arrive?
Gambia will be in the next Africa Cup of Nations after finishing second in Group G with 10 points, ahead of Congo and South Sudan. They have three consecutive matches without defeat, something that has only happened once in this 2023 and that was against Mali.
How does Burundi arrive?
Burundi came close to qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, but a defeat against Cameroon on the final day meant they finished third in Group C with four points, one behind Namibia.
Background
This will be the first time in history that the teams of Burundi and Gambia will meet in an official match.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, located in the city of Dar es Salaam. The stadium was inaugurated in 2007 and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Burundi and Gambia will meet on the first day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for the African qualifiers. Both teams are in Group F along with Seychelles, Kenya, Gabon and Ivory Coast.
