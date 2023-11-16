Slovakia vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
Image: Iceland

Where and how to watch Slovakia vs Iceland live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Slovakia vs Iceland can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Slovakia vs Iceland matchday 9 of the qualifiers for Euro 2024?

This is the kick-off time for the Slovakia vs Iceland match on November 16, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:45 hours

Bolivia: 13:45 hours

Brazil: 13:45 hours

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 13:45 hours

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 00:45 a.m.

Nigeria: 0645 hours

South Africa: 07:45 a.m.

Australia: 17:45 hours

United Kingdom ET: 18:45 hours

Iceland's Statement

 Age Hareide said ahead of the match: "I don't think about it anymore. In practice we have ruled out that possibility. The most important thing for me is that the team improves."

"We have to play our strongest team and it is also important to try to bring Aroni and Gylfa into the team, then I am thinking about March, because of their experience and quality."

 "It's up to us to recover the three points that were taken from us this summer. The development is very good, decent progress, in between bad results, but we are on a good path."

"Slovakia have done well and put themselves in a good position. It was an even match in Iceland. They were lucky then, but we were not. They have a lot of good players, but we have to focus first and foremost on ourselves."

"Todos los equipos que están cerca de lograr algo sienten la presión. Puede pesar en contra, porque ésta es una situación diferente. Haremos todo lo posible para ganar el partido y generar confianza para el partido contra Portugal".

Última alineación de Islandia

Ólafsson; Sampsted, Palsson, Ingason, Finnsson; Willumsson, Traustason, G.Sigurdsson; Haraldsson, Finnbogason, 
Última alineación de Eslovaquia

Dúbravka; Pekarík, Hancko, Gyomber, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Suslov, Polievka, Haraslín
¿Cómo llega Islandia?

Islandia goleó al Liechtenstein cuatro a cero, dando un gran partido y sumando tres puntos de suma importancia en su búsqueda por calificar a la Euro.

¿Cómo llega Eslovaquia?

Eslovaquia llega a este encuentro luego de ganarle a Luxemburgo por la mínima en la Jornada 8 de las Eliminatorias, por lo que buscará seguir sumando de tres.
El partido Eslovaquia vs Islandia se jugará en el Estadio Tehelné Pole

El partido de Eslovaquia vs Islandia se jugará en el Estadio Tehelné Pole, ubicado en Eslovaquia. El inmueble cuenta con una capacidad para 18,000 personas.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute-by-minute coverage of Slovakia vs Iceland live, this match corresponds to Matchday 9 of the qualifiers for Euro 2024. The match will take place at the Tehelné Pole Stadium at 13:45.
