Slovakia vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Slovakia vs Iceland live online
What time is Slovakia vs Iceland matchday 9 of the qualifiers for Euro 2024?
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 13:45 hours
Brazil: 13:45 hours
Chile: 13:45 hours
Colombia: 13:45 hours
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 00:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 0645 hours
South Africa: 07:45 a.m.
Australia: 17:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 18:45 hours
Iceland's Statement
"We have to play our strongest team and it is also important to try to bring Aroni and Gylfa into the team, then I am thinking about March, because of their experience and quality."
"It's up to us to recover the three points that were taken from us this summer. The development is very good, decent progress, in between bad results, but we are on a good path."
"Slovakia have done well and put themselves in a good position. It was an even match in Iceland. They were lucky then, but we were not. They have a lot of good players, but we have to focus first and foremost on ourselves."
"Todos los equipos que están cerca de lograr algo sienten la presión. Puede pesar en contra, porque ésta es una situación diferente. Haremos todo lo posible para ganar el partido y generar confianza para el partido contra Portugal".
Última alineación de Islandia
Última alineación de Eslovaquia
¿Cómo llega Islandia?
Slovakia vs Iceland can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.