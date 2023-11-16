Montenegro vs Lithuania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Montenegro vs Lithuania Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Montenegro vs Lithuania Euro Qualifiers.
What time is the Montenegro vs Lithuania match for Euro Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Montenegro vs Lithuania of November 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 2:45 pm ET on VIX+.
México: 1:45 pm on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Perú: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Lithuania's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Edvinas Gertmonas, Edvinas Girdvainis, Rokas Lekiatas, Markas Beneta, Justas Lasickas, Gvidas Gineitis, Ovidijus Verbickas, Modestas Vorobjovas, Fiodor Cernych, Eligijus Jankauskas and Deividas Sesplaukis.
Montenegro's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Milan Mijatovic, Zarko Tomasevic, Stefan Savic, Risto Radunovic, Adam Marusic, Aleksandar Scekic, Marko Jankovic, Vukan Savicevic, Vladmir Jovovic, Nikola Krstovic and Stefan Mugosa.
Players to watch from Lithuania
We must keep an eye on these three players from Lithuania. The first is the attacker Fiodor Cernych (# 10), he plays in the Russian Premier League, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and he could score in Thursday's match. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Eligijus Jankauskas (#23), the 24-year-old who plays in the Lithuanian league is an important piece and managed to score in the last match against Greece. The Zalgiris Vilnius player, Ovidijus Verbickas (#18) at his young age is in one of the best soccer teams and will be key to distributing the ball throughout the field.
Lithuania
Likewise, Lithuania is in group G of the tournament. They are in fourth position in the group with 6 points after 1 game won, 3 tied and 3 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the Euro Cup and for that they will have to come out winners in Thursday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team. Their last game was against Hungary on October 17, 2023, the match ended in a 2-2 draw at the S. Darius and S. Gireno Stadium and thus they achieved their third draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Montenegro
The next three players are considered key to Montenegro's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Lithuania. The player Stefan Mugosa (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Thursday. Forward Nikola Krstovic (#11) is another distributor of play on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 36-year-old goalkeeper Milan Mijatovic (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Montenegro Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal. Thursday.
Montenegro
The Montenegrin football team is in Group G along with Serbia, Hungary, Lithuania, and Lithuania. They are in third place in the group with 8 points after having 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. They seek to qualify for Euro 2024 and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Serbia on October 17, 2023 resulted in a defeat, the match ended 3 to 1 at the Rajko Mitic Stadium and thus they got their second defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Podgorica City Stadium is located in the city of Podgorica, Montenegro. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 15,200 spectators and was inaugurated in 1945. It is the home of the Budućnost Podgorica Club of the First Division of Montenegro and had a renovation in 2000.