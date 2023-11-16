Ghana vs Madagascar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Ghana vs Madagascar in a African Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ghana vs Madagascar match in the African Qualifiers.
What time is Ghana vs Madagascar match for African Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Ghana vs Madagascar of November 17th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 11:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how Ghana vs Madagascar live
The match will not be broadcasted on TV.
If you want to watch Ghana vs Madagascar in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 4th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with a bang and come away with a win, leaving 1 win for Ghana, 1 draw and 1 for Madagascar.
Madagascar 0 - 0 Ghana, Jun. 18, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Madagascar 2 - 1 Ghana, Jan. 15, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Ghana 3 - 0 Madagascar, Jun. 1, 2022, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Watch out for this player from Ghana
Athletic Club attacker, 29-year-old Iñaki Williams has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this player from Madagascar
Annecy attacker, 26 year old Warren Caddy has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Madagascar doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Benin, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Madagascar 2 - 1 Benin, Oct. 17, 2023, International friendlies
Mauritania 2 - 1 Madagascar, Oct. 14, 2023, International friendlies
Angola 0 - 0 Madagascar, Sept. 7, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Madagascar 0 - 0 Ghana, Jun. 18, 2023, African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Central African Republic 2 - 0 Madagascar, Mar. 27, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
How is Ghana doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Liberia, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
United States 4 - 0 Ghana, Oct. 17, 2023, International Friendlies
Mexico 2 - 0 Ghana, Oct. 14, 2023, International Friendlies
Ghana 3 - 1 Liberia, Sept. 12, 2023, International Friendlies
Ghana 2 - 1 Central African Republic, Sept. 7, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Madagascar 0 - 0 Ghana, Jun. 18, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Ghana vs Madagascar match, corresponding to the African Qualifiers. The match will take place at Baba Yara Stadium at 11:00 am.