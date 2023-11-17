Costa Rica vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Costa Rica vs Panama in a CONCACAF Nations League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Costa Rica vs Panama match in the CONCACAF Nations League.
What time is Costa Rica vs Panama match for CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the start time of the game Costa Rica vs Panama of November 16th, in several countries:
Mexico: 21:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 00:00 hours
Chile: 00:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
USA: 22:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Spain: 05:00 hours
Where and how Costa Rica vs Panama live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
If you want to watch Costa Rica vs Panama in streaming, it will be tuned by CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
Watch out for this Costa Rican player
Alajuelense attacker, 31 year old Joel Campbell has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Costa Rican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Alajuelense attacker, Joel Campbell, the attacker will play his 17th game in his local league, in the past he played 18 as a starter and 14 as a substitute, scoring 2 goals in the Mexican league and 4 assists, he currently has 5 goals in 16 games.
Watch out for this player from Panama
DC United attacker, 32 year old Eric Davis has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the US league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
DC United attacker, Eric Davis, the attacker will play his first game in his local league, in the past he played 4 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Slovakian league and 0 assists, he currently has 0 goals.
How is Panama doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Guatemala, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Panama 3 - 0 Guatemala, Oct. 17, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Curacao 1 - 2 Panama, Oct. 13, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Guatemala 1 - 1 Panama, Sept. 10, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Panama 3 - 0 Martinique, Sept. 7, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Bolivia 1 - 2 Panama, Aug. 27, 2023, International Friendlies
How is Costa Rica doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 6-4 against Martinique, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Costa Rica 1 - 4 United Arab Emirates, Sep. 12, 2023, International friendlies
Saudi Arabia 1 - 3 Costa Rica, Sep. 8, 2023, International Friendlies
Mexico 2 - 0 Costa Rica, July 8, 2023, Gold Cup
Costa Rica 6 - 4 Martinique, Jul. 4, 2023, Gold Cup
El Salvador 0 - 0 Costa Rica, Jun. 30, 2023, Gold Cup
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Costa Rica vs Panama, corresponding to the CONCACAF Nations League. The match will take place at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, at 22:00.