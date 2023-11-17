Argentina vs Uruguay LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: @Uruguay

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:07 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Argentina vs Uruguay Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Uruguay vs Argentina match.
11:02 PMan hour ago

What time is Argentina vs Uruguay match for conmebol qualifiers 2023?

This is the start time of the game Argentina vs Uruguay of 17th November in several countries:

Where to watch Argentina vs Uruguay

Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

October 16, 2023

19:00 ET

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus

Argentina

October 16, 2023

21:00

Direct Tv Sports

Bolivia

October 16, 2023

19:00

  

Brasil

October 16, 2023

21:00

  

Chile

October 16, 2023

21:00

  

Colombia

October 16, 2023

19:00

  

Ecuador

October 16, 2023

19:00

  

Spain

October 16, 2023

2:00 

  

Mexico

October 16, 2023

18:00

Sky Sports

Peru

October 16, 2023

19:00 

  
10:57 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Uruguayan player:

The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Federico Valverde, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

10:52 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Argentina:

The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

10:47 PM2 hours ago

Uruguay's final lineup:

S. Rochet; N. Nández, R. Araujo, S. Cáceres, M. Olivera; F. Valverde, M. Ugarte; F. Pellistri, N. De la Cruz, M. Araujo; D. Núñez.
10:42 PM2 hours ago

Argentina's last line-up:

D. Martínez; N. Tagliafico, N. Otamendi, C. Romero, N. Molina; E. Fernández, A. Mac Allister, R. De Paul; N. González, J. Álvarez, A. Di María.
10:37 PM2 hours ago

Background:

Uruguay and Argentina have faced each other a total of 199 times (93 Argentine wins, 48 draws, 58 Uruguayan wins) where the balance is widely in favor of Argentina. In terms of goals, 323 goals have fallen in favor of Argentina and 231 in favor of Uruguay. Their last duel dates back to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers where Uruguay lost 0-1 to Argentina at the Estadio Nacional.
10:32 PM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

The Alberto J. Armando Stadium, popularly known as La Bombonera, is the home stadium of Club Atlético Boca Juniors, one of Argentina's most successful and popular soccer clubs. It is located in the neighborhood of La Boca, in Buenos Aires.

La Bombonera is famous for its distinctive design and passionate atmosphere. Its name, "La Bombonera", translates as "the box of chocolates" and is due to the rectangular shape of the stadium. It has three sections of stands, the most famous being the popular "Curva de la Bombonera" or "La 12", occupied by the most passionate and loudest Boca Juniors fans.

10:27 PM2 hours ago

Not giving up

On the other side of the coin, Uruguay will be looking to beat the current world champion in visiting territory and as the least favorite to take this match since the Uruguayans are not coming in the best moment of the qualifiers as Argentina looks unstoppable with its undefeated and being the best defense in CONMEBOL, however, Uruguay maintains the best offense of the championship.
10:22 PM2 hours ago

The world champion

In a group where all the teams have a chance to qualify due to the high level of competitiveness, Argentina is trying to stay at the top of the table, getting into the fight to reach the first or second place of the confederation or at least to have enough points to mathematically assure the Albiceleste its overall leadership, since for the current world champion, you have to win everything if or if not. After this match, Argentina will get ready to face its next match in the qualifiers.
10:17 PM2 hours ago

For a place in the 2026 World Cup

The Conmebol qualifiers are one of those things that leave you glued to the TV. They start with South American teams fighting for a ticket to the World Cup, but as they progress, things get hotter. Games are played with heart and sweat, and every goal is an explosion of joy. The fans are going wild and the players are giving their all on the field. The competition is tough, there are no easy games. The South American teams are strong and talented, and everyone wants a place on the world stage. The matches are exciting and full of surprises. You never know who will win until the referee blows the final whistle. The best thing is that these qualifiers are a true tournament of survival, where only the strongest and most talented make it to the World Cup. The excitement is in every game, every goal and every celebration. It's a thrill ride that keeps us on the edge of our seats and makes us believe in the magic of South American soccer.
10:12 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Argentina vs Uruguay match will be played at Estadio La Bombonera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
10:07 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the eurocup qualifiers 2023: Argentina vs Uruguay!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo