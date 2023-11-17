Argentina vs Uruguay LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Argentina vs Uruguay Live Score
What time is Argentina vs Uruguay match for conmebol qualifiers 2023?
|
Where to watch Argentina vs Uruguay
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
October 16, 2023
|
19:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
October 16, 2023
|
21:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
October 16, 2023
|
19:00
|
Brasil
|
October 16, 2023
|
21:00
|
Chile
|
October 16, 2023
|
21:00
|
Colombia
|
October 16, 2023
|
19:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 16, 2023
|
19:00
|
Spain
|
October 16, 2023
|
2:00
|
Mexico
|
October 16, 2023
|
18:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
October 16, 2023
|
19:00
Watch out for this Uruguayan player:
Watch out for this player from Argentina:
Uruguay's final lineup:
Argentina's last line-up:
Background:
About the Stadium:
La Bombonera is famous for its distinctive design and passionate atmosphere. Its name, "La Bombonera", translates as "the box of chocolates" and is due to the rectangular shape of the stadium. It has three sections of stands, the most famous being the popular "Curva de la Bombonera" or "La 12", occupied by the most passionate and loudest Boca Juniors fans.