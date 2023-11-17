Guinea vs Uganda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Guinea vs Uganda Live Score Here
UGANDA!
UGANDA OUT!
On June 14, 2023, in another friendly match, Uganda beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0. However, on March 28, 2023, in the CNA, they faced Tanzania and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat. These recent results highlight the competitive and challenging nature of Uganda’s fixtures calendar, providing diverse experiences for the team as they participate in friendly and regional competitions.
GUINEA AT HOME!
GAME STAGE
The stadium is It is the home of Raja Club Athletic de Berkane, a Moroccan football club that has competed in several editions of national and continental competitions. The modern infrastructure of Stade Municipal de Berkane offers suitable facilities for athletes, technical staff and fans, contributing to a vibrant sporting experience.
As well as its role as a sporting venue, the stadium also plays a significant role in the local community, promoting sport and providing a meeting place for fans. Its strategic location and contemporary design make it an important part of the Moroccan sporting scene, contributing to the development and promotion of football in the region and beyond.