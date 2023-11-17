Guinea vs Uganda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/Uganda

UGANDA!

UGANDA OUT!

The Ugandan football team has had a challenging performance in its recent games. On October 17, 2023, in a friendly against Zambia, they suffered a 3-0 defeat. In the following match, on October 13, also in a friendly, they faced Mali and were defeated 1-0. However On 7 September 2023, in the Championship of African Nations (CNA), Uganda bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Niger.

On June 14, 2023, in another friendly match, Uganda beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0. However, on March 28, 2023, in the CNA, they faced Tanzania and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat. These recent results highlight the competitive and challenging nature of Uganda’s fixtures calendar, providing diverse experiences for the team as they participate in friendly and regional competitions.

GUINEA AT HOME!

In the last few games, the Guinea-Bissau football team played against Guinea-Bissau. presented a varied performance. On October 17, 2023, in a friendly match, they faced Gabon, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Before that, on October 13, they won a 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in another friendly. On June 14, 2023, in the Championship of African Nations (CNA), they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Egypt. On March 24, 2023, also in the CNA, they won 2-0 over Ethiopia. In the confrontation on September 2, 2022, again in the CNA, they drew 1-1 with Senegal in regulation time and ended up losing 1-0 in extra time. Guinea's recent performance reflects a mix of results, highlighting your competitive participation in national and international competitions.
GAME STAGE

The Stade Municipal de Berkane is located in the city of Berkane. is a football stadium located in the city of Berkane, in the northeast of Morocco. With a capacity to receive thousands of spectators, the stadium is one of a kind. It is an important sports center in the region. Opened for sporting and cultural events, the Stade Municipal de Berkane is a great place to stay. It is often used for football matches, including national league games and international competitions.

The stadium is It is the home of Raja Club Athletic de Berkane, a Moroccan football club that has competed in several editions of national and continental competitions. The modern infrastructure of Stade Municipal de Berkane offers suitable facilities for athletes, technical staff and fans, contributing to a vibrant sporting experience.

As well as its role as a sporting venue, the stadium also plays a significant role in the local community, promoting sport and providing a meeting place for fans. Its strategic location and contemporary design make it an important part of the Moroccan sporting scene, contributing to the development and promotion of football in the region and beyond.

HISTORY BETWEEN THE TEAMS!

In direct clashes between the Guinea-Bissau national teams, and Uganda, we observe a history marked by competitive encounters. On November 19, 2014, at the Championship of African Nations (ANC), Guinea-Bissau. They beat Uganda 2-0. In the game on September 10, 2014, also at CNA, Uganda got revenge with a 2-0 victory. April 22, 2000, at the African Cup of Nations (CMU), Guinea-Bissau. won 3-0, while on April 7 of the same year, Uganda and Guinea won. they drew 4-4. The oldest recorded clash, on March 4, 1976, at the CNA, saw Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Bissau. beat Uganda 2-1.
HOW DOES UGANDA ARRIVE?

The Ugandan football team has had mixed performances in its recent games. On October 17, 2023, they faced Zambia in a friendly match, suffering a 3-0 defeat. In the game against Mali, on October 13, also in a friendly match, they lost 1-0. In the context of the Championship of African Nations on September 7, won a 2-0 victory over Niger. However, on June 18, facing Algeria in the same tournament, they suffered a 2-1 defeat. On June 14, in a friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo, they lost 1-0.
HOW DOES GUINEA ARRIVE?

The Guinea-Bissau national football team has had a series of varied performances in his last few games. On October 17, 2023, they faced Gabon in a friendly match, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Before that, on October 13, they beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0. In the clash against Malawi in On September 9, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. However, on June 17, they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Brazil, while on June 14 they lost to Egypt 2-1 in a competition ;the continental.
The game will be played at Berkane Municipal Stadium

The Guinea vs Uganda game will be played at Berkane Municipal Stadium, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
