Chile vs Paraguay LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
Image: Chile

Stay tuned for the Chile vs Paraguay live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chile vs Paraguay live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Munmental de Chile. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Chile vs Paraguay live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Chile vs Paraguay can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match of Chile vs Paraguay Day 5 of the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Chile vs Paraguay match on November 16, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 19:30 hours

Bolivia: 18:30 hours

Brazil: 18:30 hours

Chile: 18:30 hours

Colombia: 6:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 7:30 p.m.

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 6:30 p.m.

Japan: 6:30 p.m.

India: 5:30 a.m.

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 12:30 p.m.

Australia: 12:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 1:30 p.m.

Chile's Statements

Eduardo Berizzo spoke ahead of this important matchday 5 of the World Cup qualifiers: "Paraguay is a direct rival and we will demand the same from ourselves, to improve the ratio of goal situations and goals. We are a team that takes control of the ball, of association and volume of play to generate goal situations and that presses as high as possible when we don't have it".

"You can turn the team to Alexis being that playmaker with different qualities to Diego (Valdes). Alexis can fulfill that role behind the attacker, in his club he plays as a link position, he can be a solution".

Paraguay's last line-up

Coronel; Espínola, G. Gómez, Alderete, Espinoza; Campuzano, Villasanti, A. Romero, Sosa, Almirón, Bareiro. 
Chile's final lineup

Cortés; Loyola, Medel, Díaz, Suazo; Aránguiz, Méndez, Valdés, Echeverría, Brereton Díaz, Alexis Sánchez
How does Paraguay arrive?

Paraguay had a very pleasing performance in their last matchday and defeated Bolivia by the minimum, however, they only have 4 points, so they will have to win their next matches if they want to qualify to the next stage.
How does Chile arrive?

Chile did not have a good match the previous day and ended up losing surprisingly against Venezuela with a rather bulky score of three goals to zero.

The Chile vs Paraguay match will be played at the Monumental Stadium in Chile.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute-by-minute coverage of Chile vs Paraguay live, this match corresponds to Day 5 of the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The match will take place at the Monumental Stadium in Chile at 6:30 pm.
