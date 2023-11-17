United States vs Trinidad and Tobago LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here United States vs Trinidad and Tobago Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this United States vs Trinidad and Tobago CONCACAF Nations League.
What time is the United States vs Trinidad and Tobago match for CONCACAF Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the game United States vs Trinidad and Tobago of November 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 pm.
Bolivia: 10:00 pm.
Brasil: 11:00 pm.
Chile: 11:00 pm.
Colombia: 9:00 pm.
Ecuador: 9:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 9:00 pm ET on TUDN, Peacock, TNT and Paramount+.
México: 8:00 pm.
Paraguay: 11:00 pm.
Perú: 9:00 pm.
Uruguay: 11:00 pm.
Venezuela: 11:00 pm.
Trinidad and Tobago's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Denzil Smith, Justin Garcia, Aubrey David, Ross Russell, Shannon Gomez, Neveal Hackshaw, Daniel Phillips, Andre Rampersad, Kaïlé Auvray, Ryan Telfer and Malcolm Shaw.
Last United States lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Matt Turner, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest, Luca de la Torre, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah.
Players to watch from Trinidad and Tobago
The next three players are considered key to Trinidad and Tobago's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against the United States. Player Ryan Telfer (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Thursday. Midfielder Kaïlé Auvray (#20) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 23-year-old goalkeeper Denzil Smith (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Thursday.
Trinidad and Tobago
Likewise, Trinidad and Tobago managed to qualify for the final phase of the tournament, this year they are looking to qualify for the grand final and to achieve that they will have to emerge winners in Thursday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Curacao on October 17, 2023, the match ended in a 5-3 defeat at the Stadion Ergilio Hato and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from the United States
The next three players are considered key to the United States offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Trinidad and Tobago. The player Christian Pulisic (#10) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Thursday. Midfielder Timothy Weah (#21) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 29-year-old goalkeeper Matt Turner (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Thursday .
USA
The current champion of the Concacaf Nations League returns to the final phase of the tournament, seeking to advance to the semifinals and compete for the championship. Their young and fast team will be a strong opponent for the other countries. Their last game was against Ghana on October 17, 2023 resulted in a victory, the match ended 4-0 at GEODIS Park and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Q2 Stadium is located in the city of Austin, Texas. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 20,738 spectators and is the home of Austin FC of the MLS. It was inaugurated on June 16, 2021 and cost $260 million to build.