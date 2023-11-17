Kazakhstan vs San Marino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
Image: Kazakhstan

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:44 AM18 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Kazakhstan vs San Marino live stream.

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Kazakhstan vs San Marino live, as well as the latest information from the Astana Arena Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
1:39 AM23 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Kazakhstan vs San Marino live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Kazakhstan vs San Marino can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

1:34 AM28 minutes ago

What time is Kazakhstan vs San Marino matchday 9 of the qualifiers for Euro 2024?

This is the kickoff time for the Kazakhstan vs San Marino match on November 17, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 13:45 hours

Brazil: 13:45 hours

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 00:45 a.m.

Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.

South Africa: 7:45 a.m.

Australia: 17:45 hours

United Kingdom ET: 18:45

1:29 AM33 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Statement

Kazakhstan coach Magomed Adiev spoke ahead of the match: "Bakhtiyor is a golden man. He is one of a kind. He is sensitive, humble, a man with a big heart. He is the leader of the team on the field. He is mature enough to invite me to dinner with his family. There is nothing to say about his soccer skills. He is an attacking player capable of adapting to changing situations on the pitch and contributing to the scoreboard with great composure when necessary. I don't like to talk about just one player, but it's obvious that Bakhtiyor is our standard wildcard that we can always call on."

"The injuries to Askhat Tagybergen and Baktier Zainutdinov are very noticeable, they were the main players. The situation is not easy, but it does not mean that we will change our intentions for the big tournament."

"This means nothing, we have to prepare ourselves. The goal is determined, no matter what it costs us and no matter how much it costs us, we must do everything we can to achieve our goal."

1:24 AM38 minutes ago

Última alineación de San Marino

Benedettini; Fabbri, Rossi, Cevoli; D'Addario, Mularoni, Battistini, Golinucci, Tosi; Nanni, Lazzari 
1:19 AM43 minutes ago

Última alineación de Kazajistán

Shatskiy; Bystrov, Alip, Marochkin; Kairov, Zaynutdinov, Tagybergen, Beysebekov; Orazov, Vorogovskiy, Samorodov.
1:14 AMan hour ago

How does San Marino arrive?

San Marino has accumulated a long negative streak of matches without a win, either at home or away, but managed to score against Denmark last week, a situation that had not been seen for several years.
1:09 AMan hour ago

How will Kazakhstan fare?

Kazajistán surprisingly defeated Finland by two goals to one, giving one of the game-breaking results of the last round of the qualifiers, a tone that they will try to repeat for this matchday.

1:04 AMan hour ago

The match Kazakhstan vs San Marino will be played at the Astana Arena Stadium.

The match of Kazakhstan vs San Marino will be played at the Astana Arena Stadium, located in Astana, Kazakhstan. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
12:59 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute-by-minute coverage of Kazakhstan vs San Marino live, this match is Matchday 5 of the qualifiers for Euro 2024. The match will take place at the Astana Arena Stadium at 13:45.
VAVEL Logo