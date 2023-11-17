Eswatini vs Libya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Don't leave here to follow Eswatini vs Libya
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Eswatini vs Libya in addition to the latest information emerging from the Mbombela Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
How to watch Eswatini vs Libya?
If you want to watch the Eswatini vs Libya match, it will not be possible to follow on television
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option
What time is the Eswatini vs Libya match in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador 7:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13:00 AM
Australia: 22:00 AM
India 17:30 AM
Be careful with this player in Libya
Saleh Al Taher Saeid, Libyan League player who plays for Al Ahli Tripoli. The 31-year-old forward has played a total of 14 games with the Libyan national team where he has four goals and one assist
Be careful with this player in Eswatini
Sabelo Ndzinisa, 32-year-old forward. He currently plays for the Mbombela club, a South African team. He has played a total of 47 caps for Eswatini where he has scored 15 goals and an assist.
How does Libya get there?
They have just won their last friendly against Sudan. They have also gone five consecutive games without losing. The last time they lost was in June against Botswana. They have been left out of the African Cup by finishing in last position in Group J with only four points
How does Eswatini get there?
They have gone four consecutive games without winning. The last time they won was on July 8 where they beat Namibia 1-2. They have been left out of the African Cup qualification by finishing in the last position of group B with three points on the scoreboard
Background
These teams have faced each other twice with a victory for each of them. The last time they met was in July 2003, where Libya won 6-2, while in the first leg in 2002 Eswatini won.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Mbombela Stadium, located in Nelspruit. This was inaugurated in 2009 and has a capacity for 43,500 spectators.
Match preview
Eswatini and Libya will meet in the first match of Africa's qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Both teams are in group D along with Cape Verde, Angola, Mauritius and Cameroon
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Eswatini vs Libya in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.