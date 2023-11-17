Greece vs New Zealand LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:30 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Greece vs New Zeland Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Greece  vs New Zeland match.
1:25 AMan hour ago

What time is Greece vs New Zealand match for Friendly Match 2023?

This is the start time of the game Greece vs New Zealand of 17th November in several countries:

Where to watch Greece vs New Zealand

Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

November 17, 2023

12:00 ET

  

Argentina

November 17, 2023

14:00

  

Bolivia

November 17, 2023

12:00

  

Brasil

November 17, 2023

14:00

  

Chile

November 17, 2023

14:00

  

Colombia

November 17, 2023

12:00

  

Ecuador

November 17, 2023

12:00

  

España

November 17, 2023

17:00

  

Mexico

November 17, 2023

11:00

  

Peru

November 17, 2023

12:00

  
1:20 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Greece:

For this match, the player to watch will be Greece's iconic center forward, Anastasios Bakasetas. Greece's attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Anastasios Bakasetas knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for his team.
1:15 AMan hour ago

Greece's final lineup:

O. Vlachodimos; L. Rota, K. Mavropanos, P. Retsos, K. Koulierakis, K. Tsimikas; G. Masouras, D. Kourbelis, P. Mandalos; A. Bakasetas, F. Ioannidis.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this New Zealand player:

For this match, the player to watch will be New Zealand's iconic center forward, Connor Metcalfe. The New Zealand attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses should always be on their guard as Connor Metcalfe knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for his team.

1:05 AMan hour ago

New Zealand's last lineup:

M. Ryan; L. Miller, H. Souttar, A. Circati, A. Behich; M. Boyle, K. Baccus, M. Luongo, J. Bos; C. Metcalfe, M. Duke. 
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Greece and New Zealand have met on a total of 11 occasions (4 wins for Greece, 3 draws, 4 wins for New Zealand) where the scales are evenly balanced. In terms of goals, 14 have been scored in favor of Greece and 14 for New Zealand. Their last duel dates back to a friendly in 2016 where Greece beat Australia 1-2.
12:55 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Georgios Kamaras Stadium is the home stadium of Panathinaikos FC, one of the largest and oldest soccer clubs in Greece. It is located in Athens, the capital of the country. The stadium is named after Georgios Kamaras, a prominent figure in the history of Panathinaikos, considered one of the best Greek footballers. The capacity of the stadium is around 16,000 spectators.

Panathinaikos FC has had a rich history and has been successful both domestically and internationally. The Georgios Kamaras Stadium has witnessed many memorable moments in the club's history, including European competitions.

12:50 AM2 hours ago

The European Championship is important

On the other hand, Greece is surprising everyone in this qualification for the 2024 European Championship as they are second in the group in a group where they look to be the least favorite to qualify, however, this match against New Zealand is the great opportunity to continue to consolidate and score points that allow them to dream of qualifying for next year's European Championship.
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Looking ahead to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Unlike their European counterparts, the New Zealand national team is still preparing to face the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Oceania confederation, so now, the only thing left for them to do is to keep working constantly and compete with the best nations to raise their level and be at the height of the next World Cup.
12:40 AM2 hours ago

Time for international duels

Every November, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
12:35 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Greece vs New Zealand match will be played at Georgios Kamaras Stadium, in Athens, Greece. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
12:30 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Greece vs New Zeland!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo