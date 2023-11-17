Denmark vs Slovenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
1:53 AM41 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Denmark vs Slovenia match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Vix

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:48 AMan hour ago

What time is Denmark vs Slovenia match for EURO 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Denmark vs Slovenia of 17th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: SporTV 3

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45  pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Vix

Spain 8:45 pm: UEFA.tv

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

1:43 AMan hour ago

Speak, Matjaž Kek!

"We're aware of the importance of the match and the quality of the opposition that awaits us in Koebenhavn, regardless of the line-up. We're also aware of our own quality and I want us to play with courage and determination.

The challenge is great. It's not the individual that matters, but how much everyone is willing to subordinate their individual quality to the team. In that case, it could be a very good Slovenia.

If anyone needs extra motivation or challenge, they're probably not in the right place. These are the games you live for. It's a privilege".

1:38 AMan hour ago

Slovenia's squad

1:33 AMan hour ago

Speak, Kasper Hjulmand!

"When the national team plays at Parken, we all prefer to have a surface that is of European standard - in other words, a good, firm pitch. There's been no frost yet and it's even warm on the track. So there's no excuse for it not being a twisty course. It's annoying that the track is in the condition it is.

But we will never use the condition of the course as an excuse for the performances we put in.

Of course, we'll have to take into account the appearance of the pitch. Because there's a big difference between playing on a surface where the grass is sticky and then on an uneven course.

But my focus is on who's in the squad now. We have a lot of quality players. And there's no point in thinking about the players I don't have here."

1:28 AMan hour ago

Denmark's squad

1:23 AMan hour ago

Green Eagles

With the same 19 points, Slovenia lead the group on goal difference. Also with a 79% record, the Green Eagles have accumulated six wins, one draw and one defeat.
1:18 AMan hour ago

Danish Dynamite

Denmark are second in Group H on 19 points. With a 79% record, Denmark have won six, drawn one and lost one.
1:13 AMan hour ago

Parken Stadium

Parken Stadium, also known as Telia Parken, is located in Copenhagen, Denmark. It is home to FC Copenhagen, a Danish Super League club, and the Danish national team.

The stadium was inaugurated on September 9, 1992, with a friendly match between Denmark and Germany. It seats 38,065 spectators and is one of the largest stadiums in Denmark.

Parken is a modern, well-equipped stadium with all the facilities needed to host top-level soccer matches. It has a natural grass pitch, a state-of-the-art lighting system and a retractable roof that can be opened or closed, depending on the weather conditions.

The stadium has hosted several important matches, including the 1999-2000 UEFA Cup final between Galatasaray and Arsenal and the 1993-1994 European Cup final between Parma and Juventus. It was also the venue for matches in the 1992 European Championship, the 2022 World Cup and several matches for the Danish national team.

As well as soccer matches, the Parken also hosts major music events. It has hosted concerts by artists such as Pink Floyd, Madonna, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, Eminem, Tiësto, U2, Robbie Williams and Michael Jackson.

The stadium is an important landmark of the city of Copenhagen and one of the symbols of Danish soccer. It is a vibrant and energetic venue that welcomes thousands of fans every year.

1:08 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Denmark vs Slovenia live this Friday (17), at the Parken Stadium at 2:45 pm ET, for the EURO 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 9th round of the competition.
1:03 AM2 hours ago

VAVEL Logo