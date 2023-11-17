Denmark vs Slovenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Denmark vs Slovenia match live?
What time is Denmark vs Slovenia match for EURO 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: SporTV 3
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Vix
Spain 8:45 pm: UEFA.tv
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Speak, Matjaž Kek!
The challenge is great. It's not the individual that matters, but how much everyone is willing to subordinate their individual quality to the team. In that case, it could be a very good Slovenia.
If anyone needs extra motivation or challenge, they're probably not in the right place. These are the games you live for. It's a privilege".
Slovenia's squad
Speak, Kasper Hjulmand!
But we will never use the condition of the course as an excuse for the performances we put in.
Of course, we'll have to take into account the appearance of the pitch. Because there's a big difference between playing on a surface where the grass is sticky and then on an uneven course.
But my focus is on who's in the squad now. We have a lot of quality players. And there's no point in thinking about the players I don't have here."
Denmark's squad
Green Eagles
Danish Dynamite
Parken Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated on September 9, 1992, with a friendly match between Denmark and Germany. It seats 38,065 spectators and is one of the largest stadiums in Denmark.
Parken is a modern, well-equipped stadium with all the facilities needed to host top-level soccer matches. It has a natural grass pitch, a state-of-the-art lighting system and a retractable roof that can be opened or closed, depending on the weather conditions.
The stadium has hosted several important matches, including the 1999-2000 UEFA Cup final between Galatasaray and Arsenal and the 1993-1994 European Cup final between Parma and Juventus. It was also the venue for matches in the 1992 European Championship, the 2022 World Cup and several matches for the Danish national team.
As well as soccer matches, the Parken also hosts major music events. It has hosted concerts by artists such as Pink Floyd, Madonna, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, Eminem, Tiësto, U2, Robbie Williams and Michael Jackson.
The stadium is an important landmark of the city of Copenhagen and one of the symbols of Danish soccer. It is a vibrant and energetic venue that welcomes thousands of fans every year.
