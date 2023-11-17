England vs Malta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for England vs Malta live corresponding to the EURO 2024 Qualifiers, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Wembley Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch England vs Malta online and live from EURO 2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the England vs Malta match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Vix+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
England's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest line-up: Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.
Jude Bellingham, a must see player!
The new Real Madrid midfielder is one of the great promises of the team and the English national team. Last season he was one of the players who showed the greatest development, Bellingham is one of the new jewels of Real Madrid. During the previous season with Borussia Dortmund, the midfielder participated in 42 games in all the team's competitions, in these games he scored 14 goals and 7 assists, in addition to being part of the squad that participated in the UEFA Champions League. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him one of the most important references in England ahead of EURO 2024, so he will take advantage of this new season to secure his place in the top European championship.
How does England get here?
The England National Team enters this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team winning a ticket to the top European tournament. They are in first place in Group C with 16 points, after 5 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses. The English present a long list with interesting players such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Jordan Pickford. England is one of the great powers in the UEFA zone, which is why it comes out as the great favorite to be in the EURO and is expected to get the three points. Their coach Gareth Southgate believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. The main objective is clear and with the increase in places in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, they hope to be closer than ever to getting a ticket. England needs a draw against Malta to secure first place in their group.
Malta's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Henry Bonello, Enrico Pepe, Jean Borg, Steve Borg, Ryan Camenzuli, Joseph Mbong, Matthew Guillaumier, Nikolai Muscat, Yannick Yankam, Paul Mbong and Kyrian Nwoko.
Yannick Yankam, a must see player!
The Birkirkara midfielder has become one of the great leaders of the Maltese and has started in all the matches in the process towards EURO 2024, although the Maltese team failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Now, he continues as the captain of the national team and is running to be the maximum reference in the offensive generation that Malta needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for the Euro 2024 and take this team in the right direction in the development of the UEFA. The Maltese midfielder's connection with Jodi Jones and Alexander Satariano to form a lethal forward.
How does Malta arrive?
The Maltese enter this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team winning a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in last place in Group C with 0 units, after 0 wins, 0 draws and 7 losses. In addition to these, their group includes England, North Macedonia and Ukraine, so the fight for a place will not be easy. The Maltese present a list with interesting players such as Yannick Yankam, Jodi Jones, Alexander Satariano, Teddy Teuma, Steve Borg, Cain Attard and Henry Bonello. Malta is not a power in the UEFA zone and they will seek to score more points ahead of the EURO. Luciano Spalleti, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. Malta is not the favorite against North Macedonia and we are expected to have a very hard-fought duel to try for them to score points in the Qualifiers.
Where's the game?
Wembley Stadium located in the city of London, England will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 90,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2007.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the England vs Malta match, corresponding to the Qualification towards EURO 2024. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium, at 2:45 p.m.