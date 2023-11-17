Cameroon vs Mauritius LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Mauritius National Team
Kevin Jean-Louis, Damien Balisson, F. Rasolofonirina, Jean Emmanuel, J. Francois, Fernando Jackson, David Aristide, P. Moutou, Adel Langue, Adrien Francois, Ashley Nazira.
Last lineup Cameroon National Team
André Onana, J. Castelleto, H. Moukoudi, O. Gonzalez, D. Yongwa, Olivier Ntchman, Pierre Kunde, G. Ondoua, B. Mbeumo, V. Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi.
Who will be thereferee and his assistants?
How does Mauricio National Team arrive?
On the other hand, the Mauritian team has not played in any World Cup, in fact, in Brazil 2014 they announced their retirement to make way for Liberia. That is why the Mauritian national team wants to have the opportunity to qualify for the first time to a World Cup competition. In their most recent match played last July of this year, Mauritius lost by a score of 0-1 against the Mozambique National Team in the match corresponding to the Cosafa Cup.
How does Cameroon arrive?
The Cameroonian national team starts as the favorite team to qualify from group D, so the pressure for the Cameroonian team starts from matchday 1. In the past qualifying rounds, Cameroon qualified as first in their group to qualify for Qatar, however, in the World Cup, they did not have their best participation as they finished with 4 points, just below Brazil and Switzerland, who qualified to the next round. In their most recent match, the Cameroonian team lost by the minimum in a friendly match against Senegal last October.
World Cup Qualifiers
The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world was paused for the FIFA date and, at noon on Friday, we will have a very striking match corresponding to the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in its day 1 between two great teams. The Japoma stadium will witness this clash between Cameroon and Mauritius.Both teams will want to start off on the right foot in these qualifiers, as they both share Group D, so they will be looking to keep their best form and arrive with confidence to their other matches. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve victory?
The match will be played at the Japoma Stadium
The match between Cameroon - Mauritius will be played at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:00 pm (ET).
