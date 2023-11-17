Montserrat vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Blakes Estate Stadium
It is the stadium where Montserrat plays its home matches, it is the most important stadium for them as well as being one of the smallest with a capacity for 1000 spectators and inaugurated on the 2nd of 2002, it will be the field where this 4th day of the CONCACAF Nations League between Montserrat and Dominican Republic will be played, this is the stadium where this match will be played and it promises to be very exciting.
Where and how to watch Montserrat vs Dominican Republic online live in the CONCACAF Nations League 2023
The Montserrat vs Dominican Republic match will not be televised.
The Montserrat vs Dominican Republic match can be tuned in from Youtube streams.
Other matches tomorrow in the Concacaf Nations League
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Montserrat and Dominican Republic, Bermuda vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize vs French Guiana, Jamaica vs Canada and Honduras vs Mexico, are tomorrow's matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, matches that will undoubtedly be full of intensity, goals and emotions in CONCACAF.
What time is the Montserrat vs Dominican Republic CONCACAF Nations League match?
This is the kick-off time for the Montserrat vs Dominican Republic match on 17 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 01:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to have goals, emotions and a lot of intensity, without a doubt a great match tomorrow.
Background
These two teams have met on 3 occasions, leaving a record of 1 win for the Dominican Republic, 1 draw and 1 win for Montserrat, but the favorite to win tomorrow is the Dominican Republic, as they have a better squad to take 3 points that would be very important for them.
How does Montserrat arrive?
For its part, the Montserrat team comes from a 3-0 loss against Nicaragua, the current leader of group B in League B, they are in third place in their group with 3 points and a record of 1 game won, 0 draws and 2 games with a loss, they will look to defeat the Dominican Republic on their field and with their fans to stay alive in this CONCACAF Nations League, this is how both teams arrive at this round 5.
How does the Dominican Republic get there?
Dominican Republic comes from defeating Barbados 5-2 in round 4 of the CONCACAF Nations League, they are located in League B in group A where they are in second place with 9 points and a record of 3 games won, 0 draws and one loss, they will be looking for the win tomorrow to be able to aspire to the first place which is currently held by Nicaragua with 12 points, this is how Dominican Republic arrives to this match that promises to be very exciting.
