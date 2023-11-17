Moldova vs Albania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Moldova vs Albania Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Moldova vs Albania match.
How to watch Moldova vs Albania Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Moldova vs Albania live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX app.
Referee
William Collum will be the referee for the match, with Francis Connor and David McGeachie as assistants, all from Scotland. The VAR will be led by Englishman Stuart Attwell, with Adrew Dallas as an assistant from Scotland.
Retrospect
Moldova and Albania have played six times in their history, with Albania winning five and drawing one.
Probable Albania
Albania's probable team for the match is: Berisha, Hysaj, Ismajli, Djimsiti and Mitaj; Asani, Ramadani and Bajrami; Asllani, Cikalleshi and Seferi.
Probable Moldova
Moldova's probable team for the match is: Railean, Revenco, Craciun, Baboglo, Marandici and Reabciuk; Postolach, Motpan, Rata and Cojocaru; Nicolaescu.
Injuries
On the Moldovan side Nicolaescu is back from injury, while Albania will be without the injured Ajeti, who joins Kumbulla and Mihaj, also out.
Group E
Albania top Group E with 13 points, two clear of the Czech Republic and three clear of Poland. Moldova are close behind on nine points, along with the Faroe Islands, who are bottom of the group with just one point.
Last Matches: Albania
Albania, on the other hand, have won three of their last games. On September 10, at home, they won 2-0 against Poland, with goals from Asani and Daku. On October 12, at home again, with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic, goals from Asani and Seferi (2). And on October 17, at home, they beat Bulgaria 2-0 through Laci and Muçi.
Last Matches: Moldova
Moldova come into the match with one win, one loss and one draw from their last games. The win came on September 10, away to Faroe Islands, 1-0, with a goal from Ratan. The defeat came shortly afterwards, on October 12, 3-1 away to Sweden, with goals from Karlsson (2) and Lagerbielke, while Nicolaescu pulled one back. And on October 15, again away from home, it was a 1-1 draw with Poland, with Nicolaescu opening the scoring and Swiderski equalizing.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 UEFA Euro Qualifiers match: Moldova vs Albania Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.