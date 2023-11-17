Comoros vs Central African Republic LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Comoros vs Central African Republic Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Comoros vs Central African Republic live, as well as the latest information from Moroni Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Comoros vs Central African Republic live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Comoros vs Central African Republic match live on TV and online?
The Comoros vs Central African Republic match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Comoros vs Central African Republic?
This is the kickoff time for the Comoros vs Central African Republic match on November 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. -
Chile: 9:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. -
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Peru: 8:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Referee team
To be confirmed.
Key player in Central African Republic
One of the players to take into account in Central African Republic is Louis Mafouta, the 29 year old center forward, is currently a player of the French Club Amiens and in his most recent match with the Central African Republic National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Ghana.
Key player in Comoros
One of the most outstanding players in Comoros is Mohamed Youssouf, the 35 year old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Club Ajaccio of France and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Zambia.
History Comoros vs Central African Republic
In total, the two teams have met four times, the record is dominated by Central African Republic with two wins, there has been one draw and Comoros has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Central African Republic with five goals to Comoros' four.
Actuality - Central African Republic
Central African Republic had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the African Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing six matches, they finished in fourth place in the standings with four points, this product of; one win, one draw and four defeats, they also scored four goals, but conceded nine, for a goal difference of -5.
Madagascar 0 - 3 Central African Republic
- Last five matches
Madagascar 0 - 3 Central African Republic
Central African Republic 2 - 0 Madagascar
Central African Republic 1 - 2 Angola
Ghana 2 - 1 Central African Republic
Actuality - Comoros
Comoros had a poor performance in the African Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing six matches, it finished in fourth place in the standings with one point, after not winning any match, drawing one and losing five, scoring two goals but conceding nine, for a goal difference of -7.
Seychelles 0 - 3 Comoros
- Last five matches
Seychelles 0 - 3 Comoros
Zambia 2 - 1 Comoros
Malawi 2 - 0 Comoros
Comoros 1 - 1 Zambia
Cape Verde 1 - 2 Comoros
The match will be played at the Moroni Stadium
The match between Comoros and Central African Republic will take place at the Moroni Stadium in the city of Moroni (Comoros), the stadium is where the Comoros national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 2016 and has a capacity for approximately 20,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Comoros vs Central African Republic, valid for matchday 1 of the African Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
