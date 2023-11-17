Zambia vs Republic of Congo LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Zambia vs Republic of Congo Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Zambia vs Republic of Congo live, as well as the latest information from Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Zambia vs Republic of Congo live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Zambia vs Republic of Congo match live on TV and online?
The Zambia vs Republic of Congo match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Zambia vs República del Congo?
This is the kick-off time for the Zambia vs República del Congo match on November 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 12:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 13:00 hrs. -
Chile: 12:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 11:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 11:00 hrs. -
Spain: 18:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 10:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Peru: :00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 13:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 12:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 13:00 hrs. -
Chile: 12:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 11:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 11:00 hrs. -
Spain: 18:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 10:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Peru: :00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Referee team
To be confirmed.
Key player in Republic of Congo
One of the players to keep in mind in the Republic of Congo is Silvere Ganvoula, the 27 year old center forward, is currently playing for the Young Boys Club of Switzerland and in his most recent match with the Republic of Congo National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Gambia.
Key player in Zambia
One of the most outstanding players in Zambia is Patson Daka, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder is currently a player of the Leicester City Club of Zambia and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Uganda.
History Zambia vs Republic of Congo
In total, the two teams have met three times, the record is dominated by Zambia with one win, there have been two draws and Republic of Congo has not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Zambia with five goals to Congo Republic's four.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Zambia with five goals to Congo Republic's four.
Actuality - Republic of Congo
Republic of Congo had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the African Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing six matches, they finished in fourth place in the standings with three points, this product of; zero wins, three draws and three defeats, also scored five goals, but conceded 10, for a goal difference of -5.
Republic of Congo 0 - 0 Niger
- Last five matches
Republic of Congo 0 - 0 Niger
Republic of Congo 1 - 2 South Sudan
South Sudan 0 - 1 Republic of the Congo
Republic of Congo 0 - 2 Mali
Gambia 2 - 2 Republic of Congo
Actuality - Zambia
Zambia had a bad performance in the African Qualifiers for the World Cup of Qatar 2022, because after playing six matches, they finished third in the standings with seven points, after winning two matches, drawing one and losing three. They also scored eight goals, but conceded nine, for a goal difference of -1.
South Africa 1 - 2 Zambia
- Last five matches
South Africa 1 - 2 Zambia
Lesotho 0 - 1 Zambia
Comoros 1 - 1 Zambia
Egypt 1 - 0 Zambia
Zambia 3 - 0 Uganda
The match will be played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium
The match between Zambia and Republic of Congo will take place at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the city of Ndola (Zambia), where the ZESCO United FC Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2012 and has a capacity for approximately 49,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Zambia and Republic of Congo, valid for the first matchday of the African Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.