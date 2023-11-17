Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau live, as well as the latest information from Marrakech Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau match live on TV and online?

The Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau?

This is the kick-off time for the Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau match on November 17, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Referee team

To be confirmed.
Key player in Guinea Bissau

One of the players to take into account in Guinea Bissau is Franculino Djú, the 19 year old center forward, is currently playing for FC Midtjylland Club of Denmark and in his most recent match with the Guinea Bissau National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against; Sierra Leone.
Key player in Burkina Faso

One of the most outstanding players in Burkina Faso is Mohamed Konate, the 25 year old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Akhmat Grozny Club of Russia and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Mauritania.
History Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau

In total, the two squads have met twice since 2017, the record is dominated by Burkina Faso with two wins, no draws have been recorded and Guinea Bissau has not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Burkina Faso with four goals to Guinea Bissau's zero.
Actuality - Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the African Qualifiers for the World Cup of Qatar 2022, because after playing six matches, they finished in second place in the standings with six points, this product of; one win, three draws and two defeats, also scored five goals, but conceded 11, for a goal difference of -6. 
  • Last five matches

Nigeria 0 - 1 Guinea Bissau
Guinea Bissau 0 - 1 NIgeria
Sao Tome and Principe 0 - 1 Guinea Bissau
Guinea Bissau 2 - 1 Sierra Leone
Guinea 1 - 0 Guinea Bissau

Actuality - Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso had a poor performance in the African Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing six matches, they finished second in the standings with 12 points, after winning three matches, drawing three and not losing any, scoring 12 goals, but conceding four, for a goal difference of +4.
  • Last five matches

Cape Verde 3 - 1 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 0 -- 0 Swaziland
Morocco 1 - 0 Burkina Faso
Equatorial Guinea 0 - 0 Burkina Faso
Mauritania 1 - 2 Burkina Faso

The match will be played at the Marrakech Stadium

The match between Burkina Faso vs Guinea Bissau will take place at the Marrakech Stadium in the city of Marrakech (Morocco), the stadium is where the KAC Marrakech Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2003 and has a capacity for approximately 45,300 spectators.
