Liberia vs Malawi LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
LIBERIA!

MALAWI OUT!

The Malawi national football team has recently experienced a series of mixed performances in recent games. On 6 July 2023, during the COSAFA Cup, Malawi faced Zambia and achieved a 1-0 victory, demonstrating resilience and effectiveness on the field. Now On June 20, 2023, in the Qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations (ANC), Malawi faced Ethiopia and achieved a goalless draw in a balanced clash.

In the friendly (AMS) on June 14, 2023, against Mozambique, the Malawi team secured another draw, this time with a score of 1-1. However, the challenge against Egypt, on March 24 The 2023 CNA Qualifiers resulted in a 2-0 defeat, highlighting the fierce competitiveness of continental competitions. In the clash on March 15, 2023, against Bangladesh in a friendly, Malawi maintained consistency, ending the match in a 1-1 draw.

These results reflect the diversity of experiences faced by the Malawian team, highlighting the importance of strategic adjustments and continuous preparation to face future challenges in regional and international competitions football.

LIBERIA AT HOME!

Liberia's national football team has faced significant challenges in its recent games, reflecting a period of adverse results. In the friendly (AMS) on October 14, 2023, Liberia faced Libya and suffered a 2-3 defeat. In the Qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations (ANC), the team has had a string of unfavorable results, losing 1-2 to South Africa on 28 March 2023, 0-3 to Senegal on 24 July 2022, and 0-3 to Senegal on 24 July 2022, and 0-3 to 2 to Morocco on 13 June 2022. In the friendly against Burundi on 29 March 2022, Liberia also faced a 1-2 defeat.

These results indicate a challenging period for the Liberian team, highlighting the need for adjustments and improvements in their performance. The team now faces the challenge of reevaluating its strategies and strengthening its approach to future competitions, aiming for a more positive and competitive return on the regional and international football scenes.

GAME STAGE

The Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex is a prominent sports facility in Liberia, located in the capital, Monrovia. Named after former President Samuel Kanyon Doe, the complex plays a crucial role in the country’s sporting landscape. Opened in 1986, the stadium is built in 1986. It is an architectural landmark and a vital center for various sporting activities.

The complex encompasses not only a football stadium, but also other sports facilities, including training fields and areas for various sports. With capacity for thousands of spectators, the stadium has been the stage for numerous local and international competitions, contributing to the development and promotion of sport in Liberia.

Over the years, the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex has also served as a venue for non-sports events such as concerts and national celebrations. Your presence is amazing. It is symbolic, representing the importance of sport in national unity and identity. Furthermore, the complex plays a crucial role in promoting physical activity and inspiring young athletes, thus contributing to the African country's sporting legacy.

TEAM HISTORY

In direct clashes between Liberia and Malawi, history reveals a balanced competition. The last meeting took place on September 4, 2012, in a friendly match (AMS), where Liberia emerged victorious with a score of 1-0. Previously, on August 25, 1989, in the ECOWAS Cup (CMU) , the two teams drew 0-0. In the confrontation on June 10, 1989, also in the ECOWAS Cup, Liberia again emerged victorious, scoring 1-0. These results indicate a competitive rivalry and show the unpredictability of direct clashes between Liberia and Malawi over the years.
HOW DO YOU GET TO MALAWI?

In recent games, the Malawi football team has faced a series of challenges and mixed results. On 9 September 2023, during the African Cup of Nations (ANC) Qualifiers, Malawi drew 2-2 with Guinea. On 16 July 2023, in the COSAFA Cup, the team suffered a 1–0 defeat to South Africa. In previous COSAFA Cup clashes, Malawi had a 1–1 draw with Lesotho on 14 July 2023, 2023, a 2-0 victory over Seychelles on 11 July 2023, and another 2-0 victory over Comoros on 9 July 2023. The Malawian team seeks consistency in their performance in the preliminary round. great competitions.
HOW DO YOU GET TO LIBERIA?

In the Liberia national team's last games, the team faced significant challenges. In the most recent clash on October 17, 2023, during the African Cup of Nations (ANC) Qualifiers, Liberia faced Morocco, resulting in a 3-0 defeat. October 14, 2023, in a friendly (AMS), Liberia faced Libya, losing 2-3. The game against Ghana on September 12, 2023, another clash in the CNA Qualifiers, also ended in defeat for Liberia, with a score of 3 to 1. The team had a draw on March 24, 2023, during the CNA Qualifiers, against South Africa , with a score of 2-2. In the last game of March, Liberia faced South Africa again and lost 2-1, on March 28, 2023, in the Qualifiers. rias to the CNA. The team is seeking to improve your performance in the next challenges.
The game will be played at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex

The Liberia vs Malawi game will be played at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, with a capacity of 22.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African World Cup qualifiers: Liberia vs Malawi live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
