Tunisia vs São Tomé and Príncipe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/Tunisia

Update Live Commentary
1:42 AMan hour ago

1:37 AMan hour ago

TUNISIA!

1:32 AMan hour ago

SÃO TOMÉ AND PRINCIPE OUT!

In the last four games of the São Tomé and Principe, performance was varied. In the most recent clash on September 10, 2023, facing Nigeria, the team faced a significant defeat with a score of 6-0, marking an unfavorable result. Previously, on March 22, 2023, the team faced Sierra Leone, resulting in a 2-2 draw. In the game against Guinea-Bissau on June 9, 2022, the team was unsuccessful, suffering a defeat The previous clash on March 27, 2022, against Mauritius, ended in a 3-3 draw, demonstrating a more balanced performance. In their last recorded game on March 28, 2021, the team faced Ghana and suffered a 3-1 defeat. In summary, recent results show a mix of performances, with some matches ending in draws while others resulted in in significant defeats to São Tomé; and Prince.
1:27 AMan hour ago

TUNISIA AT HOME!

The Tunisian football team presented a remarkable performance in its last games, consolidating a series of impressive results. On September 7, 2023, during qualification for the World Cup, they triumphed over Botswana with a convincing 3-0 victory. In the clash with Libya, on March 24, 2023 , maintained their impressive form, claiming another 3-0 victory.

Of particular note is the match against France on November 30, 2022, where Tunisia surprised by winning 1-0. However, on November 26, they faced Australia in a balanced game, ending with a 0-1 defeat. They demonstrated resilience on 22 September 2022, defeating Comoros 1-0.

These results indicate a consistent performance by the Tunisian team, with significant victories and competitive clashes against internationally renowned teams. The victory over France, in particular, represents a significant achievement, highlighting the quality and competitiveness of Tunisian football on a global level.

1:22 AMan hour ago

GAME STAGE

The Radés Olympic Stadium is located in the center of the city. is an impressive sports facility located in Radès, Tunisia. Opened in 2001, the stadium is open to the public. Known for being one of the largest and most modern in Africa. Its ability is of approximately 60,000 spectators, providing a vibrant environment for a variety of sporting and cultural events.

The stadium is It is home to the Tunisian national football team and local club Club Africain. Its imposing architecture features a mix of contemporary design and traditional Tunisian elements. It features state-of-the-art facilities, including high-standard changing rooms, training areas, and dedicated spaces for press and spectators.

In addition to football matches, the Radés Olympic Stadium has been the stage for significant events, such as athletics competitions, concerts and tournament opening ceremonies. Its strategic location close to the city. capital, Tennis, contributes to its accessibility and popularity.

The electric atmosphere during football matches and other events at the Radès Olympic Stadium reflects the passion and enthusiasm of Tunisian fans, making it not just a venue sports, but also an important cultural and social symbol in the country.

1:17 AMan hour ago

NO HISTORY!

The two teams have never faced each other, so there is no doubt about it. history.
1:12 AMan hour ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO SÃO TOMÉ AND PRÍNCIPE?

The São Toméé and Principe had a challenging performance in his last games. On September 10, 2023, they faced Nigeria and suffered a significant defeat by 6-0. In the confrontation with Guinea-Bissau, on June 14, 2023, they lost 1-0. On March 26, against Sierra Leone, they faced another defeat, this time 2-0. The 2-2 draw against Sierra Leone on 22 March 2023 was the recent highlight, while the previous game on 13 June 2022, resulted in a 10-0 defeat against the team. Nigeria.
1:07 AMan hour ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO TUNISIA?

The Tunisian football team has faced a series of challenges in its recent games. On October 17, 2023, they faced Japan, suffering a 2-0 defeat. Before that, on October 13, they were defeated by South Korea 4-0. However, they showed resilience on October 12, 2023. September, beating Egypt 3-1. On September 7, they dominated Botswana with a 3-0 victory. Ending the series, on June 20, they drew 1-1 against Algeria. The team faced ups and downs, most notably the victory over Egypt.
1:02 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Radès Olympic Stadium

The Tunisia vs São Tomé and Príncipe game will be played at Radès Olympic Stadium, with a capacity of 60.000 people.
12:57 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African World Cup qualifiers: Tunisia vs São Tomé and Príncipe live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo