Of particular note is the match against France on November 30, 2022, where Tunisia surprised by winning 1-0. However, on November 26, they faced Australia in a balanced game, ending with a 0-1 defeat. They demonstrated resilience on 22 September 2022, defeating Comoros 1-0.
These results indicate a consistent performance by the Tunisian team, with significant victories and competitive clashes against internationally renowned teams. The victory over France, in particular, represents a significant achievement, highlighting the quality and competitiveness of Tunisian football on a global level.
The stadium is It is home to the Tunisian national football team and local club Club Africain. Its imposing architecture features a mix of contemporary design and traditional Tunisian elements. It features state-of-the-art facilities, including high-standard changing rooms, training areas, and dedicated spaces for press and spectators.
In addition to football matches, the Radés Olympic Stadium has been the stage for significant events, such as athletics competitions, concerts and tournament opening ceremonies. Its strategic location close to the city. capital, Tennis, contributes to its accessibility and popularity.
The electric atmosphere during football matches and other events at the Radès Olympic Stadium reflects the passion and enthusiasm of Tunisian fans, making it not just a venue sports, but also an important cultural and social symbol in the country.