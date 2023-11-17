Bermuda vs San Vicente and the Grenadines LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match
Photo: Disclosure/Concacaf

Update Live Commentary
FIRST GAME

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES AWAY FROM HOME!

In recent games, the Saint Vincent and Grenadines team experienced a series of different results in the CONCACAF qualifiers. On October 16, 2023, they faced French Guiana and suffered a 3-2 defeat. However, on September 8, they achieved a crucial 2-1 victory against Belize. The clash against Nicaragua on March 24, 2023 resulted in a 4-1 defeat. On the international stage, on September 24, 2022, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines achieved a 3-1 victory to 1 over Granada in a friendly. Prior to this, on June 13, 2022, the team faced Trinidad and Tobago, winning 4-1. These games reflect the variability of the team's performance, demonstrating both challenges and successes in recent qualifiers and friendlies.
BERMUDA AT HOME!

In recent games, the Bermuda football team has had a mixed performance in the CONCACAF qualifiers. On October 17, 2023, they faced Belize, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Before that, on September 8, they played out a goalless draw against French Guiana. In the clash with Guyana on 25 March 2023, Bermuda suffered a 2-0 defeat. However, on 14 June 2022, the team achieved a convincing 3-0 victory against Montserrat. The previous game, dated June 4, 2022, resulted in another goalless draw against Haiti. The team faced challenges, demonstrating a combination of draws, defeats and victories during these clashes, highlighting their competitiveness in the CONCACAF qualifiers.
GAME STAGE

The Bermuda National Stadium is located in Bermuda. Bermuda is Bermuda's premier sporting facility, located in the capital, Hamilton. Opened in 2014, the stadium is This is an important milestone in the country’s sporting scene. With a capacity for around 5,000 spectators, the venue is a great venue. It hosts several sporting events, mainly football matches, and is home to the Bermuda national team.

In addition to serving as a stage for local and international competitions, the National Stadium plays a vital role in promoting sport and physical culture in the archipelago. Its modern infrastructure includes training facilities, changing rooms, media areas and other services that contribute to the overall experience of participants and spectators.

The stadium is also It is often used for non-sporting events, such as concerts, opening and closing ceremonies of competitions, reinforcing its importance as a multifunctional center for entertainment and celebrations. In essence, the Bermuda National Stadium represents not only a venue for sporting events, but also a meeting point for the community, promoting the sporting spirit and contributing to the development of sport in Bermuda .

HISTORIC!

The direct clashes between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Bermuda reveal a history of balanced and exciting matches. In the most recent meeting on September 12, 2023, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines emerged victorious by defeating Bermuda 4-3. However, on November 19, 2006, in the CONCACAF qualifiers, Bermuda emerged victorious by beating Sao Paulo ;o Vicente and Grenadines by 3 to 0. On November 26, 2004, the two teams faced each other in an exciting draw, ending the match with a score of 3 to 3. These clashes highlight the competitiveness and unpredictability in disputes between the two selections.
HOW DO YOU GET TO SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES?

In recent games, the Saint Vincent and Grenadines team faced mixed results in the CONCACAF qualifiers. On October 16, 2023, they suffered a 3-2 defeat against French Guiana. On October 13, another setback, this time 4-1, again against French Guiana. However, on September 12, the team achieved a thrilling 4-3 victory over Bermuda. Before that, on September 8, they won 2-1 against Belize. The last recorded clash on March 27th resulted in a 1-1 draw against the Bahamas. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines showed varied performance, with victories, defeats and a draw.
HOW DO BERMUDA ARRIVE?

In recent games, the Bermuda football team has faced a series of challenges in the CONCACAF qualifiers. On October 17, 2023, they drew 1-1 against Belize. Before that, on October 13, they won 1-0 over Belize. In the clash against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 12, Bermuda suffered a 4-3 defeat. on 8 September, they played out a goalless draw against French Guiana. The last recorded game on March 28 resulted in a 3-1 defeat against Haiti. The team faced ups and downs, achieving victories, draws and defeats.
The game will be played atBermuda National Stadium

The Bermuda vs San Vicente and the Grenadines game will be played at Bermuda National Stadium, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
