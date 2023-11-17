Italy vs North Macedonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Italy vs North Macedonia live stream.
Where and how to watch Italy vs North Macedonia live online
Italy vs North Macedonia can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
What time is Italy vs North Macedonia matchday 9 of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 13:45 hours
Brazil: 13:45 hours
Chile: 13:45 hours
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 00:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.
South Africa: 7:45 a.m.
Australia: 17:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 18:45
Macedonian Statements
"The focus is on us, on what we must do on the field. We must be at higher levels compared to Italy to achieve a positive result. We must continue to be us."
"I know Luciano well and I don't think he will make big changes. We know how he plays and I think he will do the same job he did at Napoli. We expect aggression and possession of the ball. We don't want to allow that."
Italy Statements
"You can say two thousand things, but tomorrow we have to go out to win and play a good game. Only this matters, because in general the result depends on the performance."
"Also in the previous matches it was necessary to get a result. In North Macedonia we could have done something more, but even that win would not have changed the way. Something could have changed the match at Wembley, but there we faced an excellent England team. There's a habit of playing these games and even though it's a short trip we brought some things home."
"We need an Italy that lives up to its history and its modernity of play, we need an Italy that has strong characters and players who know how to deal with these situations.
"A lot of things. He has this ability, he knows how to beat the opponent and score. He has a very high-level personality, he is a reference for our national team and we are very happy to have him available."
"The team is doing well, they have worked properly and this morning before training I thanked the guys for the availability and professionalism they have shown this week as well. We've had other opportunities to work before, we're moving forward with the work so I want to see a better selection than we've already seen."