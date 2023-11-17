Italy vs North Macedonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
Image: Italy

Update Live Commentary
1:34 AM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Italy vs North Macedonia live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Italy vs North Macedonia live, as well as the latest information coming from the ico Tour Stadium.
1:29 AM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Italy vs North Macedonia live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Italy vs North Macedonia can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

1:24 AM3 hours ago

What time is Italy vs North Macedonia matchday 9 of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the kickoff time for Italy vs North Macedonia on November 17, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:45 hours

Bolivia: 13:45 hours

Brazil: 13:45 hours

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 00:45 a.m.

Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.

South Africa: 7:45 a.m.

Australia: 17:45 hours

United Kingdom ET: 18:45

1:19 AM3 hours ago

Macedonian Statements

Blagoja Milevski told the media: "When you work in soccer, you always hope to succeed. Nothing changes tomorrow. Every game is a different story, I don't think about what the opponent believes."

"The focus is on us, on what we must do on the field. We must be at higher levels compared to Italy to achieve a positive result. We must continue to be us."

"I know Luciano well and I don't think he will make big changes. We know how he plays and I think he will do the same job he did at Napoli. We expect aggression and possession of the ball. We don't want to allow that."

1:14 AM3 hours ago

Italy Statements

Luciano Spalletti spoke ahead of the match: "We are professionals who have to write our own history through these matches. We are going to build the image we will have in the world through these results".

"You can say two thousand things, but tomorrow we have to go out to win and play a good game. Only this matters, because in general the result depends on the performance."

"Also in the previous matches it was necessary to get a result. In North Macedonia we could have done something more, but even that win would not have changed the way. Something could have changed the match at Wembley, but there we faced an excellent England team. There's a habit of playing these games and even though it's a short trip we brought some things home."

"We need an Italy that lives up to its history and its modernity of play, we need an Italy that has strong characters and players who know how to deal with these situations.

"A lot of things. He has this ability, he knows how to beat the opponent and score. He has a very high-level personality, he is a reference for our national team and we are very happy to have him available."

"The team is doing well, they have worked properly and this morning before training I thanked the guys for the availability and professionalism they have shown this week as well. We've had other opportunities to work before, we're moving forward with the work so I want to see a better selection than we've already seen."

1:09 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup of Macedonia

Shivkovski; Iljazovski, Serafimov, Musliu; Dimoski, Alimi, Ademi, Mitrovski, Trajkovski; Ristovski; Elmas
1:04 AM3 hours ago

Italy's final lineup

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Acerbi, Udogie; Frattesi, Cristante, Barella; Berardi, Scamacca, El Shaarawy
12:59 AM3 hours ago

How does North Macedonia arrive?

Macedonia del Norte managed to win against Armenia with a score of three to one, the visiting team needs to continue to make it three out of three in this competition.
12:54 AM3 hours ago

How does Italy arrive?

Italia comes after a tough setback against England, a team against which they lost the eighth round of the qualifiers with a score of three goals to one, in this match they will be looking for a return to victory.

12:49 AM3 hours ago

The match Italy vs North Macedonia will be played at the Olympic Stadium Tour

The match Italy vs North Macedonia will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Tour, located in Rome, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
12:44 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute-by-minute coverage of Italy vs North Macedonia live, this match corresponds to Matchday 9 of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico Tour at 13:45.
