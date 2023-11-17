Niger vs Tanzania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/Tanzania

Don't miss a detail Niger vs Tanzania match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
TANZANIA!

Photo: Disclosure/Tanzania
TANZANIA AWAY FROM HOME!

The Tanzania national football team has had a mixed performance in its last five games. On 15 October 2023, they drew 1-1 against Sudan, while the game against Algeria on 7 September ended goalless in a 0-0 draw. In 2023, Tanzania recorded an important victory over Uganda, winning 1-0. On 27 September 2022, they faced Libya and suffered a 2-1 defeat. September 2022 against Uganda resulted in a 3-0 defeat. These results show a mixed performance, with one win, two draws and two defeats in Tanzania's last five games.
NIGER PERFORMING AT HOME!

Niger’s football team has had mixed performances in its last five games. On October 14, 2023, they achieved an impressive victory against Somalia, winning 3-0. However, on September 7, they suffered a 0-2 defeat to Uganda. The clash on March 27th resulted in another defeat, this time 0-1 against Algeria. Before that, on February 3rd, they faced Madagascar and were defeated 0-1. However, they showed resilience on January 28th by beating Ghana 2-0. These recent results indicate a shaky performance, with two victories There have been several matches, one defeat and one draw in the Niger team's last five games.
HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO TEAMS

In recent head-to-head matches between Tanzania and Niger, the most recent match took place on June 18, 2023, during the Africa Cup of Nations, resulting in a narrow 1-1 win for Tanzania. 0. Previously, on June 4, 2022, in another continental competition, the two teams drew 1-1. These meetings show competitive balance, with a victory for each side in the last clashes direct.
GAME STAGE

The Marrakech Stadium is is an iconic sports facility located in the city of Marrakech, Morocco. Opened in 2011, this modern and imposing stadium has a capacity for approximately 45,240 spectators. É It is widely recognized for its contemporary architecture and world-class facilities.

The stadium serves as the home ground for several football clubs, including Kawkab Marrakech and Chabab Atlas Khenifra. In addition to sporting events, the Marrakech Stadium is also an international venue. It is often chosen to host concerts, cultural events and other entertainment spectacles.

Situated in the Sidi Youssef Ben Ali neighborhood, the stadium has become an important landmark in Marrakech's urban landscape, contributing to the vitality of the city's sporting and cultural scene. Its strategic location and modern facilities make it a venue of choice for large-scale events, contributing to the promotion of sport and entertainment in the region.

With its substantial capacity and contemporary design, the Marrakech Stadium represents not only a fundamental piece in Morocco’s sporting infrastructure, but also a versatile space that promotes diversity of events and activities in the historic city of Marrakech.

HOW DO YOU GET TO TANZANIA?

The Tanzanian national football team has had a mixed performance in the last four games. On October 15, 2023, they drew 1-1 against Sudão. In the clash against Algeria, on September 7th, Tanzania repeated the draw, this time with a score of 0-0. On June 18th, they won 1-0 against Niger, but suffered a 0-1 defeat to Uganda on March 24. In the game on March 28, Tanzania recovered, beating Uganda 1-0. Thus, the team recorded a draw, a victory and a defeat in the last four games.
HOW DOES NIGER ARRIVE?

Niger’s football team has faced a series of challenges in its last four games. On 17 October 2023, in a match against Libya, Niger drew 1–1. On 14 October, they won 3–0 against Somalia. However, on 7 September, they suffered a 0–2 defeat against Uganda. Before that, on June 18, they lost 0-1 to Tanzania. The previous game, on March 27, also resulted in a defeat, this time 0-1 against Algeria. These results show a varied performance, with one win, one draw and two defeats in Niger’s last four games.
The game will be played at Grand Stadium of Marrakech

The Niger vs Tanzania game will be played at Grand Stadium of Marrakech, with a capacity of 45.240 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African World Cup qualifiers: Niger vs Tanzania and Príncipe live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
