Barbados vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

Where and how to watch Barbados vs Nicaragua live online
The match will be televised on Sky Sports.
Barbados vs Nicaragua can be tuned in from the live streams of the YouTube App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Barbados vs Nicaragua matchday 5 of the CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the kickoff time for the Barbados vs Nicaragua match on November 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Bolivia: 18:00 hours
Brazil: 18:00 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Perú: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japón: 18:00 hours
India: 05:00 hours
Nigeria: 11:00 hours
Sudáfrica: 12:00 hours
Australia: 22:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours
Few players!
After the upcoming trip to the Caribbean for Nicaragua's national team, Marco Antonio Figueroa, better known as 'Fantasma' Figueroa, announced a reduced list of players that would be taken into account for this match, in order to meet the commitments of this Nations League. The 'Fantasma' declared: "All coaches have ideas and we want to transcend at the highest level.If a national team comes along that gives me the chance to grow even more, I don't close the door to anyone".
Nicaragua's final lineup
C. Salandía; J. Quijano, M. Fletes, J. Pérez, O. Acevedo;J. Barrera, J. Coronel, H. Medina, J. Montes; B. Hernández, L. Coronel.
Barbados' last lineup
L. Brathwaite; J. Headley, R. Griffith, K. Pearce, S.Codrington; R. Gittens, T. Gale,R. Brathwaite, S. Collymore, E. Downey; H. Hope.
How is Nicaragua doing?
Nicaragua arrives after defeating Montserrat three goals to zero in the previous round of this Nations League, placing first in the group. This team is currently the best positioned, having accumulated pure victories in this CONCACAF tournament.
How is Barbados?
Barbados has not had a good tournament and comes to this match after losing to the Dominican Republic five goals to two, so they need to make it three out of three this matchday.
The Barbados vs Nicaragua match will be played at the Wildey Turf Stadium.
The Barbados vs Nicaragua match will be played at the Wildey Turf Stadium, located in Bridgetown, Barbados. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
