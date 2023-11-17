Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match
Image: Puerto Rico

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico live, as well as the latest information from Wildey Turf Stadium.
Where and how to watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.
Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico can be tuned in from YouTube App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico matchday 5 of the CONCACAF Nations League?

This is the kickoff time for the Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico match on November 18, 2023 in several countries:

Puerto Rico Statements

Young Eitan Solomiany spoke after his first call-up: "I take this call-up as a great honor and privilege since I have the opportunity to represent my country in the senior national team at only 16 years of age."

"Definitely. I feel I have a lot to contribute to the senior national team and I'm going with the intention of earning my time on the field."

"I have not had the opportunity to speak directly with him, although I did participate in a technical talk via Zoom along with the rest of my national teammates."

"I am very excited about the possibility that Puerto Rico can make it to the A league of the Nations League and fight for a spot in the Gold Cup."

"I admire Sergio Ramos for the way he prepares and plays soccer. I feel I have many similar qualities to this player and that's why I like his style of play."

“Follow your dreams and never give up.”

Puerto Rico's last lineup

Z. Scott; Z. Drew, K. Richards, D. Bowry, Z. Francis-Angol; J. Parker, T. Bramble, J. Stevens, Q. Griffith, R. Deterville; D. Pereira.
Latest Antigua and Barbuda lineup

L. Brathwaite; J. Headley, R. Griffith, K. Pearce, S. Codrington; R. Gittens, T. Gale,R. Brathwaite, S. Collymore, E. Downey; H. Hope.
How does Puerto Rico get there?

Puerto Rico fell to Guyana three goals to one, this score made the team stay in second position with only six points, so it needs to win this match if it aspires to reach the first place.
How does Antigua and Barbuda get there?

Antigua and Barbuda did not manage to win and ended up dividing points in the last round of the Nations League, achieving six points and placing themselves in third position in the competition, so they need to win urgent.
The Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico match will be played at the Wildey Turf Stadium

 

The Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico match will be played at the Wildey Turf Stadium, located in Bridgetown, Barbados. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute-by-minute coverage of Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico live, this match is part of Day 5 of the CONCACAF Nations League. The match will take place at Wildey Turf Stadium at 13:00.
