Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico live stream.
Where and how to watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico live online
Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico can be tuned in from YouTube App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico matchday 5 of the CONCACAF Nations League?
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 18:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 13:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 06:00 hours
South Africa: 07:00 hours
Australia: 17:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 18:00
Puerto Rico Statements
"Definitely. I feel I have a lot to contribute to the senior national team and I'm going with the intention of earning my time on the field."
"I have not had the opportunity to speak directly with him, although I did participate in a technical talk via Zoom along with the rest of my national teammates."
"I am very excited about the possibility that Puerto Rico can make it to the A league of the Nations League and fight for a spot in the Gold Cup."
"I admire Sergio Ramos for the way he prepares and plays soccer. I feel I have many similar qualities to this player and that's why I like his style of play."
“Follow your dreams and never give up.”
Puerto Rico's last lineup
Latest Antigua and Barbuda lineup
How does Puerto Rico get there?
How does Antigua and Barbuda get there?
The Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico match will be played at the Wildey Turf Stadium
The Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico match will be played at the Wildey Turf Stadium, located in Bridgetown, Barbados. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.