Honduras vs Mexico LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

Tune in here Honduras vs Mexico Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Honduras vs Mexico match.
What time is Honduras vs Mexico match for Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Honduras vs Mexico of 17th November in several countries:
|
Where to watch Honduras vs México
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
September 17, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
September 17, 2023
|
23:00
|
Bolivia
|
September 17, 2023
|
21:00
|
Brasil
|
September 17, 2023
|
23:00
|
Chile
|
September 17, 2023
|
23:00
|
Colombia
|
September 17, 2023
|
21:00
|
Ecuador
|
September 17, 2023
|
21:00
|
España
|
September 18, 2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
September 17, 2023
|
20:00
|
Peru
|
September 17, 2023
|
21:00
Watch out for this player from Honduras:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Edwin Rodriguez, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has demonstrated it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Honduras lineup:
E. Menjivar; M. Núñez, D. Maldonado, L. Vega, E. Rivas; E. Rodríguez, D. Flores, J. Alvarez, L. Palma; A. Lopez, A. Lozano.
Watch out for this Mexico player:
The player to watch for this match will be Mexican center forward sensation of the moment, Santiago Giménez. The "Chaquito" Giménez is in one of the best moments of his career as he is making a name for himself in the Eredivise and Champions League with Feyenoord, and now, he will be looking to be the reference that the Mexican national team needs to have a dream offense.
Mexico's last line-up:
G. Ochoa; J. Sánchez, C. Montes, J. Vasquez, J. Gallardo; E. Álvarez, L. Romo; C. Antuna, E. Sánchez, H. Lozano; S. Giménez.
Background:
Mexico and Honduras have met on a total of 42 occasions (26 Mexican victories, 9 draws, 7 Honduran victories) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Aztec team. In total, 79 goals have fallen in favor of Mexico and only 28 in favor of Honduras. Their last meeting dates back to the CONCACAF World Cup hexagonal final where Mexico defeated Honduras 1-0 away.
About the Stadium:
The Estadio Nacional Tiburcio Carías Andino, also known as Estadio Nacional de Tegucigalpa, is a soccer stadium located in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras. The stadium is named after Tiburcio Carías Andino, who was president of Honduras in the 1930s. It is the home of the Honduras national team and is also used by local soccer teams.
Destroying the champion's crown
On the other hand, the Honduran national team goes into this match with the mission of crushing the crown of the current CONCACAF champion and, at the same time, trying to eliminate the Aztecs on their own field and with their own fans for the second leg at the Azteca Stadium. Unlike Mexico, Honduras arrives with several unresolved doubts in their game scheme, generating a situation of concern within the Catracho squad.
Champions return to action
Mexico's national team returns to action in an official CONCACAF duel in these quarterfinals of the Nations League against Honduras, the current champions of the area come after having given a great taste in their past friendly matches where they defeated Ghana without complications and put the great Germany in trouble, Now, the team coached by Jaime Lozano is looking for one more achievement, which is the qualification to the final of this Nations League and therefore to obtain the ticket to next year's Copa America, a competition that will be held in this confederation. Likewise, Mexico arrives as the rival to beat since Jimmy's entry to the bench, the tricolor has gradually returned to position itself near the top 10 of FIFA.
Time for international duels
Every November, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Honduras vs Mexico match will be played at Estadio Nacional, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the CONCACAF Nations League: Honduras vs Mexico!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.