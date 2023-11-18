Armenia vs Wales LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
Update Live Commentary
How and where to watch the Armenia vs Wales match live?

What time is Armenia vs Wales match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Armenia vs Wales of 18th November 2023 in several countries:

Speak, Rob Page!

"We want to win both games to qualify, because it's in our own hands. We're looking for two wins and we've proved that we can compete against the top teams in Europe. As long as we maintain the standards we've set in recent camps, regardless of who we face, the results will take care of themselves

We didn't like what we saw in June. We fixed things in September and built on that in October, and then ended with one of the best performances I've ever seen, but we have to build on that, because it won't count for anything if we don't. don't keep up. We need to sustain these levels.

We could have scored more goals against Croatia. When everything comes together, we can be a force to be reckoned with, but we have to do it consistently. After going through the experience and pressure of the World Cup playoffs, the lads will take that on board and the message is that we take it one game at a time. It's all about the first game."

Wales' squad

Armenia's squad


With 10 points, Wales are second in Group D. The Dragons have a 55% record and have won three, lost two and drawn one.
With a 38% record, Armenia have three defeats, two wins and a draw in the competition. Havakakan are in fourth place with seven points.
Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

The Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in the city of Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. It is mainly used for soccer and is the home of the Armenian national soccer team. The capacity of the stadium is 14,403 seats.

The stadium was built between 1933 and 1935 and was officially opened in 1935 as Dinamo Stadium. In 1999, following the assassination of former Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, the stadium's official name was changed to "Vazgen Sargsyan Hanrapetakan Stadium".

The stadium is one of the largest stadiums in Armenia and is an important sporting and cultural venue. The Armenian national team plays its home matches at the stadium, and it is also used for matches in the Armenian Premier League. The stadium has also hosted international soccer matches, including World Cup and European Championship qualifiers.

In addition to soccer, the stadium is also used for other sports, such as athletics and tennis. It has also hosted concerts and other cultural events.

Eye on the game

Armenia vs Wales live this Saturday (18), at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium at 9 am ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 9th round of the competition.
