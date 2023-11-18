South Africa vs Benin LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for South Africa vs Benin live, as well as the latest information from Moses Mabhida Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match South Africa vs Benin live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch South Africa vs Benin match live on TV and online?
The South Africa vs Benin match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is South Africa vs Benin?
This is the kick-off time for the South Africa vs Benin match on November 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. -
Chile: 9:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. -
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Peru: 8:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Referee team
To be confirmed.
Key player in Benin
One of the players to take into account in Benin is Steve Mounié, the 29 year old center forward is currently playing for SB Brest Club of France and in his most recent match with the Benin National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Mozambique.
Key player in South Africa
One of the most outstanding players in South Africa is Themba Zwane, the 34-year-old attacking midfielder is currently a player of the Mamelodi Sundowns Club of South Africa and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Ivory Coast. One of the most outstanding players in South Africa is Themba Zwane, the 34-year-old attacking midfielder is currently a player of the Mamelodi Sundowns Club of South Africa and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Ivory Coast.
History South Africa vs Benin
In total, the two teams have met four times, the record is dominated by South Africa with two wins, there has been one draw and Benin has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by South Africa with seven goals to Benin's five.
Actuality - Benin
Benin had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the African Qualifiers for the World Cup of Qatar 2022, because after playing six matches, they finished in second place in the standings with 10 points, this product of; three wins, a draw and two defeats, also scored five goals, but conceded four, for a goal difference of +1.
- Last five matches
Benin 1 - 1 Senegal
Mozambique 3 - 2 Benin
Sierra Leone 1 - 1 Benin
Madagascar 2 - 1 Benin
Actuality - South Africa
South Africa had a bad performance in the African Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing six matches, they finished second in the standings with 13 points, after winning four matches, drawing one and losing one, scoring six goals, but conceding two, for a goal difference of +4.
- Last five matches
South Africa 0 - 0 Namibia
South Africa 1 - 0 DR Congo
South Africa 0 - 0 Swaziland
Ivory Coast 1 - 1 South Africa
The match will be played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium
The match between South Africa and Benin will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the city of Durban (South Africa), where the AmaZulu Football Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2009 and has a capacity for approximately 56,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the South Africa vs Benin match, valid for matchday 1 of the African Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
