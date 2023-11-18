Mexico vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-17 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Mexico vs New Zealand on Match day 3 of the U-17 World Cup.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Mexico vs New Zealand live on Matchday 3 of the U-17 World Cup, as well as the latest information from the Stadion Si Jalak Harupat. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Other games this Saturday at the U-17 World Cup
In addition to this Mexico vs New Zealand match, Germany vs Venezuela, Burkina Faso vs South Korea and USA vs France are the matches of this matchday 3 in the U-17 World Cup, undoubtedly a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs New Zealand online and live in U-17 World Cup Match day 3
Mexico vs New Zealand will be televised on channel 9.
The Mexico vs New Zealand match can be tuned in from Vix+ streams.
If you want to watch Mexico vs New Zealand live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 3 will be Omar Mohamed Al Ali, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the debut of both teams in the U-17 World Cup.
What time is Mexico vs New Zealand match day 3 of the U-17 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs New Zealand match on 18 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 08:00 hours
Bolivia: 08:00 hours
Brazil: 08:00 hours
Chile: 05:00 hours
Colombia: 05:00 hours
Ecuador: 05:00 hours
Spain: 12:00 noon
United States: 04:00 hours PT and 05:00 hours ET
Mexico: 03:00 hours
Paraguay: 05:00 hours
Peru: 05:00 hours
Uruguay: 05:00 hours
Venezuela: 05:00 hours
Japan: 18:00 hours
India: 17:00
Nigeria: 17:00
South Africa: 17:00
Australia: 20:00
United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best on Matchday 3 of the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, with two countries full of hope to stay alive in a major World Cup event.
Background
These two teams have never met, but due to their World Cup history and experience, the favorite to take the three points will be Mexico, as they have experience in this category, having won two World Cups, so this Wednesday they will be favorites to take the three points and stay alive in this World Cup.
How does New Zealand get there?
New Zealand on the other hand comes from losing against Germany, to be in last place with 0 points, they will try to give the surprise and defeat Mexico to qualify as the best third place, a very close match is expected, where the two teams will try to give everything they have left to aspire to the next round in this U-17 World Cup, which has had a lot of intensity, goals and emotions, no doubt we expect a great game tomorrow.
How does the Mexican national team fare?
The Mexican national team comes from a two-goal draw against Venezuela in their second group stage match, a game where they had everything they needed to win it with an extra man from the first minutes, they managed to have the advantage throughout the match, until a penalty against them in the last minutes took away the three points and they had to share the points to place third in their group with one point, They will look to win and score several goals against New Zealand to aspire to the next round as the best third place, but without losing Venezuela against Germany they could qualify in second place, this is how the Mexican U-17 team arrives to their last group stage match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Mexico vs New Zealand for Match day 3 of the U-17 World Cup. The match will take place at Jalak Harupat Soreang Stadium, kick-off at 03:00.