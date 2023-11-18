Latvia vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Latvia vs Croatia online live in the Qualification for Euro 2024
Latvia vs Croatia match will be televised on Sky Sports channel.
The Latvia vs Croatia match can be tuned in from the Blue To Go streams.
Other matches this Saturday in the run-up to Euro 2024
In addition to this match between Latvia and Croatia, the matches Armenia vs Wales, Belarus vs Andorra, Switzerland vs Kosovo, Israel vs Romania, Netherlands vs Ireland and France vs Gibraltar will be played, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality and in the most important teams in Europe.
Referee
The central referee who will be in charge of this Euro U. Schnyder will be the referee, he will have the task of bringing order to this match that will be fought for 3 very important points and with his national and international experience, he will try to bring this match to a successful conclusion on the road to Euro 2023.
What time is Latvia vs Croatia Euro 2024 Qualification match?
This is the kick-off time for the match Latvia vs Croatia on 18 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00
Brazil: 13:00
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00
Ecuador: 13:00
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 03:00 hours
India: 23:00 hours
Nigeria: 23:00 hours
South Africa: 22:00
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this qualifier for next year's European Championship and with players who are in top teams in Europe.
Background
These two teams have only met on one occasion, leaving a record of one game played and one won for Croatia, so tomorrow the visitors will be the favorites to take the three points in another round of qualifiers for the European Championship in Germany 2024.
How does Latvia get there?
Latvia comes from a very ugly 4-0 defeat against Turkey, who is the current leader of its group D with 16 points, Latvia is the last place with 3 points and a record of 7 games played, one game won and 6 games lost, they will seek to surprise and defeat one of the strongest teams in the world as it is Croatia, in this way the two teams arrive to this match that promises to be one of the best in this day of the Qualifying for Euro 2024.
How is Croatia getting there?
The Croatian national team has just lost 2-1 against Wales on match day 8 of this qualifier for Euro 2024, in the general table they are in third place with 10 points and a record of 3 wins, a draw and 2 defeats, they will be looking for a win tomorrow to move into second place which is currently held by Wales in order to aspire to that ticket to Euro 2024 to be held in Germany, this is how the Croatian national team arrives, they will have their best players for this match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Latvia vs Croatia in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers. The match will take place at Skonto Stadium, kick-off at 11:00.