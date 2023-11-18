Senegal vs South Sudan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade
It is the most important Olympic stadium in Senegal, an imposing stadium with a capacity for 50 thousand spectators, it was inaugurated in February 2022, it will be the stadium where Senegal and South Sudan will meet for this first match on the road to the 2026 World Cup, a stadium that is always full with fans who are excited to return to a World Cup, certainly a great stadium for a match that will undoubtedly be full of goals, intensity and emotions.
Where and how to watch Senegal vs South Sudan online live in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier
The match Senegal vs South Sudan will not be televised.
The Senegal vs South Sudan match can be tuned into FIFA+ streams.
If you want to watch Senegal vs South Sudan live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches this Saturday
In addition to this match between Senegal and South Sudan, the matches of South Africa vs Benin and Niger vs Tanzania will be played, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and top quality players who will give everything to get the 3 points.
What time is the match Senegal vs South Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Senegal vs South Sudan match on 18 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 05:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 00:00 hours
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in the start of the African Qualifiers for 2026.
Background
These two teams have never met, but given their World Cup history and experience, Senegal will be the favorites to take the three points, as they have ample experience, so this Saturday they will be favorites to take the three points and start their road to the next World Cup with a bang.
How does South Sudan get there?
South Sudan comes from defeating Kenya 1-0 in their last match of preparation for this qualification, this team has grown a lot and will seek to give the surprise in this qualification seeking to qualify for the first time in its history in a World Cup, will be sharing Group B, with Congo, Sudan, Tongo and Mauritania, in this way the two teams arrive at this meeting that will start their way to Mexico, United States and Canada 2026.
How does Senegal get there?
The selection of Senegal comes from defeating in a friendly match 1-0 to Cameroon, in order to arrive in the best way to the beginning of the Qualifying Round for the World Cup 2026, a selection that has 2 consecutive World Cups qualifying, being one of the most solid countries and with players of great quality led by Sadio Mane, undoubtedly an important selection that will seek to start in the best way this qualifying round and fight for a ticket to the next World Cup, in this way Senegal arrives to the first date.
Welcome to the live coverage of Senegal vs South Sudan, Match day 1 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade, kick-off at 13:00.