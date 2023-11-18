Switzerland vs Kosovo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Switzerland vs Kosovo online live in Euro 2024 Qualification
The Switzerland vs Kosovo match will be televised on Sky Sports.
The Switzerland vs Kosovo match can be tuned in from Blue To Go streams.
Other matches this Saturday in Qualify Euro 2024
In addition to this match between Switzerland vs Kosovo, the matches Croatia vs Latvia, Israel vs Romania, Netherlands vs Ireland and France vs Gibraltar will be played without doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality.
Referee
The central referee in charge of this Euro 2024 qualifier will be referee António Emanuel Carvalho Nobre, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion.
What time is Switzerland vs Kosovo Euro 2024 Qualification match?
This is the kick-off time for the Switzerland vs Kosovo match on 18 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 15:00
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 00:00 hours
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hoursFrancia 21:00 horas Países Bajos 21:00 horas Bélgica 21:00 horas
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for what promises to be one of the best games of the day in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Background
The record does not have a favorite as they have met on 2 occasions, leaving a record of 0 wins for Switzerland, 2 draws and 0 victories for Kosovo, despite this the Swiss team will be favorites to take the 3 points in another day of this qualifier for Euro 2024.
How does Kosovo get there?
For its part, Kosovo comes from defeating Israel 1-0, they are in fourth place in their group with a record of 2 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats, with 10 points in total, they will be looking for a surprise and defeat the leader of their group to be able to aspire to higher positions but it looks very difficult as they will be playing as visitors, this is how both teams arrive at this match which promises to be very exciting and full of intensity and above all goals.
How does Switzerland get there?
The Swiss team comes from a one-goal draw against Israel, they are in first place in their group with 16 points and a record of 4 wins and 4 draws, they will be looking for a win tomorrow to stay at the top of their group, this is how the Swiss team arrives to this match where they will be playing at home and with their fans, Undoubtedly one of the best teams and one that always fights for this in the most important competitions in Europe as well as in the World Cups being in the last 3 editions in a World Cup and now close to the Euro 2024.
